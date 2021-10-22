Government's new Covid-19 plan roundly criticised in Parliament

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if people want to do the things they love this summer, they need to get vaccinated.

National Party leader Judith Collins appeared to hold back tears as she decried the Government's “dismaying, confusing, and complicated” Covid-19 plan, which has been criticised by all parties in Parliament.

“I've just got off the phone from some Aucklanders and I have to say that they're in despair, in tears. They see no way out for them to get out of the prison that Auckland has now become until most likely mid-December,” Collins said to reporters on Friday.

"They're saying enough. Enough of this confusion, enough of playing mind games with people, enough of the Government not delivering on their promises, and enough of expecting other New Zealanders to have to carry that can for them.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday morning announced that Auckland would leave Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions when its three district health boards (DHBs) reached a target of 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Judith Collins has decried the Government’s new Covid-19 plan. (file photo)

The rest of the country would follow suit when the 90 per cent threshold was reached at each DHB, with the possibility that the South Island may move sooner. Once that vaccination threshold is met, a “traffic light” system of more permissive restrictions, that most substantially curbs the freedoms of unvaccinated people, will replace the alert level system.

Collins said Auckland would not “get a chance” to return to normality and “a release from prison” until mid-December, and the Government was now “pitting New Zealander against New Zealander”.

“There's no opportunity now for Aucklanders, for instance, to have any certainty that they can go and visit their families in Christchurch for Christmas... They're being held to ransom by some people who don't want to get vaccinated.”

She said the Government, when it re-evaluates its progress towards the 90 per cent targets on November 29, should accept “there are going to be some people who are not going to get vaccinated”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour said the Government had produced a plan that it would ultimately have to change in November. (File photo)

ACT leader David Seymour said the Government’s plan was a “very complicated” version of a “freedom day” – a target date by which restrictions will lift, deployed by state governments in Australia and a policy the ACT Party has been pushing.

"Rather than the Government saying, 'Here are the rules, we give you freedom day'. They've set an unrealistic target and said, 'Come back to us, beg for freedom on the 29th of November and maybe we'll set you free'."

"You have to know when will Auckland be free? When will the rest of North Island be free? Will the South Island be free at the same time as the North Island that's outside Auckland?

“If you're trying to work out when can I see my relatives outside Auckland, who knows?”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Julie Anne Genter says the Government’s new Covid-19 plan puts Māori and Pasifika at risk.

Green Party Covid-19 spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said the Government’s plan was risky, and it should set a target vaccination rate for Māori and Pasifika at 95 per cent of the eligible population.

“The Government is unfortunately planning to move to a new Covid-19 response strategy before New Zealand is ready. The proposed vaccination targets are insufficient to protect the most vulnerable, and risk opening up before everyone is safe on an equal basis,” Genter said, in a statement.

“While we welcome today's announcement on hardship assistance, the Government still needs to do more, especially for those not in work. There still isn’t enough support for helping low income households to meet their living costs.”

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said Māori were likely to take "the biggest hits” from the current outbreak, and the “mono-cultural” strategy would be harmful.

“The fact that the Government has been absolutely resistant to setting Māori targets right from the outset is a problem. The fact they have ignored all Māori health expert advice right from the outset is a problem. The fact that they have ignored Iii and Māori providers all along is a problem,” she said in a statement.