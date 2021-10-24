NZ ambassador to Turkey 'unwelcome' after calls to free jailed businessman

New Zealand’s ambassador to Turkey, Wendy Hinton, pictured here in 2016, has been declared persona non grata, or unwelcome, by the Turkish president.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement, along with saying the ambassador could leave Turkey if she did not understand the country, comes after a statement that 10 countries, including New Zealand, made calling for the release of jailed Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

“The continuing delays in his trial, including by merging different cases and creating new ones after a previous acquittal, cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary system,” the statement said.

"Noting the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call for Turkey to secure his urgent release."

Erdogan declared all 10 ambassadors whose countries signed the letter would be made persona non grata – or unwelcome in the country – as soon as possible.

Kavala was jailed in 2017 for his alleged involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park anti-Government protests in Turkey. He was acquitted but now faces new charges of organising a coup.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New Zealand’s ambassador to Turkey is career diplomat Wendy Hinton.

She has previously been posted to Singapore, Beijing and Taipei, and Geneva, where she was Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

She was New Zealand’s ambassador to Poland and Ukraine from 2013 to 2017.