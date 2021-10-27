Government's decision to force water reforms 'a dark day for democracy'

The Government will push ahead with Three Waters reform despite considerable opposition.

A leading Christchurch councillor has branded the Government a “revolting pack of thieving liars” over its plans to push through water reforms.

James Gough said he was in “utter disbelief” over the Government’s plan to put legislation in place to transfer control of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure from 67 councils to four new water entities.

One of the four entities will cover 21 South Island councils, including Christchurch.

He described Wednesday’s decision as “abhorrent on every level”, and said it was “a dark day for democracy in New Zealand”.

“This government has just slaughtered democracy and New Zealanders should not stand for it. It’s terrifying on every level.”

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta had previously promised councils they could opt out of the reforms if it did not work for them, yet she had gone ahead and made them compulsory, Gough said.

“This government has just proven themselves to be a revolting pack of thieving liars.”

The decision has been met with anger from other corners of the city council.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the Government had “robbed communities of a voice” by deciding to push through its “flawed” water reforms.

She said the decision was “extremely disappointing” and a “breach of natural justice”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The plans will see a revolution in the way drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is managed.

Christchurch deputy mayor Andrew Turner said he was deeply disappointed at the decision, which he described as “a broken promise”.

“We were told this would be voluntary, and now it is being imposed against the will of the council and of the community.”

However, Mahuta said the case for change was too compelling to ignore, and it was clear that without the establishment of these publicly-owned entities the country would continue to have a frail network and contaminated water in many communities.

She said the reforms had long been signalled, and the Government was taking action to ensure safe, clean water for all communities for generations to come.

An estimated $185 billion is needed to fix, upgrade and maintain New Zealand’s water services over the next 30 years, Mahuta said.

But Christchurch councillor Pauline Cotter said she believed the Government had underestimated the public backlash it was likely to get on the issue.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel believes communities are being robbed of their voice by the “flawed” reforms.

Gough warned the Government to “watch this space” because there would be protests.

The decision puts Christchurch City Council’s quest to have an unchlorinated drinking water supply at risk.

The council has invested millions of dollars in its three waters infrastructure to remove chlorine from the water and is seeking an exemption from having treatment of water supplies mandated.

But Dalziel said the Government’s model does not allow the council to insist that the new water entity pursues and maintains the exemption.

“That simply is not acceptable to us.

“We believe there is an alternative model which would allow us to work towards removing chlorine from our drinking water, but it seems like the Government is not listening to us.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the case for change is too compelling to ignore.

The council has also made it clear that it should retain control of stormwater services.

Dalziel said Wednesday’s announcement showed the Government had been fixated on one model from the outset, despite the council acting in good faith throughout the reform process.

“The Government gave us and other local authorities just eight weeks to analyse the proposed model for reform – a model that strips local government of one of its core functions.

“The Government then spent just three weeks analysing the feedback provided by 67 councils. This feels very much like pre-determination and a breach of natural justice.”

Dalziel said while the council was not opposed to reform, it did not accept the model being mandated was the right one.

The council will continue to voice its concerns to the Government through the submission process.

“We will also be strongly encouraging our communities to express their views.’’

Public consultation on the reforms would occur at a national rather than local level, Mahuta said.

The Government’s announcement has been welcomed by Ngāi Tahu’s freshwater group Te Kura Taka Pini.

Group co-chairman Dr Te Maire Tau said the reform would help ensure water services that were safe, high quality and equitable for communities, while improving outcomes for the environment.

“It means that the impacts of water infrastructure on the environment of Te Wai Pounamu (South Island) can be managed for the good of all our interconnected communities in an integrated way that reflects best practice.”

Tau acknowledged the reforms would mean change for some councils, and were not universally supported.

“This is our opportunity to get it right for our children and grandchildren, and we must put aside politics, and all unite in that effort.”