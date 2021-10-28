Covid-19: MIQ stays shortened for vaccinated travellers

The Government is reducing MIQ requirements for international arrivals who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

International arrivals who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will only have to isolate for seven days in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from November 14, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

Travellers will be tested on day zero, day three, day six and have a rapid antigen test upon exit. They will then isolate at home for about three days until they return a negative test on day nine at home

But the system change won’t free-up many more rooms for expats desperate to come home, with many expected to be allocated to people isolating after coming into contact with the ongoing Delta outbreak.

The Government expects it to free up about 1500 rooms per month.

It will also reopen the border for quarantine-free travel for more low risk travellers from low risk Pacific Island countries such as Cook Islands. It will start November 8 for fully vaccinated travellers from these areas.

More to come