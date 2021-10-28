Covid-19: MIQ stays shortened for vaccinated travellers but Ardern says trans-Tasman bubble would be like striking matches in a wildfire

MIQ changes and 89 new cases of Covid-19 were announced on October 28, 2021 (full press conference).

Plans to halve the timereturnees spend in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) won’t extend to quarantine-free travel from Australia, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern comparing it to striking matches in a wildfire.

International arrivals will only have to isolate for seven days in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) from November 14, in a move expected to free up about 1500 rooms a month, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Thursday in the Beehive in Wellington.

The border will also be reopened for quarantine-free travel for more low risk travellers from low risk Pacific Island countries such as Cook Islands. It will start November 8 for fully vaccinated travellers from these areas.

But people wanting to see Australian friends and family over Christmas have had their hopes dashed with no plans to wind back trans-Tasman restrictions. Most of the rooms have been earmarked to isolate community cases and their contacts.

“What the experts have always said to us is the seeding of cases at the border does affect what happens domestically,” Ardern said.

“When you have got an outbreak you’re trying to manage something, it doesn’t necessarily mean you can cumulatively add risk and it not have an impact...even if you have a wildfire it doesn't mean it’s OK to go around striking matches.”

Non-New Zealand travellers will have to be fully vaccinated but unvaccinated kids and Kiwi adults are also eligible. They will be tested on day zero, day three, day six and have a rapid antigen test upon exit. They will then isolate at home for about three days until they return a negative test on day nine at home, in a move Hipkins said would “rebalance" MIQ and free up space for high-risk community cases.

“Over the last 18 months our ministry isolation and quarantine facilities have been our first line of defence against Covid-19. Stopping Covid-19 at the border has been one of our highest priorities,” he said.

“Now as we enter the next phase of our Covid-19 response, it is time to reconsider how we are managing our international border as vaccination rates have increased internationally.”

Many of the 1500 rooms per month will be allocated to people isolating after coming into contact with the ongoing Delta outbreak, Hipkins said.

The move also frees up space from existing bookings and officials would be looking to release some of those rooms back into the lobby system. However, the number of extra rooms would be "small”.

The Government is reducing MIQ requirements for international arrivals who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“There is still some uncertainty around exactly what the modelling is telling us around how many spaces we will need for those community cases at this point,” he said.

More than 183,000 people have gone through the hotel isolation and quarantine system, but the number of infections was declining. Two or three people per 1000 arrivals were infected and about one in 2000 were detected after seven days or isolation, he said.

The National Party’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop said the Government should go further and move to allowing fully-vaccinated traveller from low risk countries to avoid isolating at all if they test negative for the virus before and after they land.

“National would introduce this once New Zealand is at 85 per cent fully vaccinated, which is only weeks away. This would mean thousands of travellers from places such as Queensland could be home for Christmas,” he said.

He said today’s announcement could’ve come sooner. The Government had only been recording whether arrivals were vaccinated or not from late August, he said.

“If we had the data from vaccinated travellers in April or May, potentially tens of thousands more people could have come safely through the border much earlier than now.”

Travellers from medium-risk locations, such as parts of the US, the UK and some states of Australia, to be allowed to skip MIQ and isolate at home for seven days, he added.

“It’s time we reopened to the world. We can’t remain shut behind the walls of Fortress New Zealand. Today’s news is a good start, but there is so much more to do.”

CLARIFICATION: The story has been edited after a Government update clarifying all travellers are eligible for the shorter stay in MIQ, but non-New Zealand arrivals have to be fully vaccinated.