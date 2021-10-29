Government announces new Ministry for Disabled People

A new Ministry for Disabled People will improve the “broken" disability system and the lives of the one in four New Zealanders who have a disability, the Government says.

The new ministry, which will come into existence in July next year, will pull policy together from various ministries. Strengthening the mandate and resourcing of public leadership for the disability community was a Labour 2020 election manifesto commitment.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said on Friday the disability system was “broken and puts too many barriers in place for disabled people and whānau”.

“It [the new ministry] will join up all the supports and services available to disabled people and replace a fragmented system where there is no single agency responsible for driving improved overall outcomes for disabled people,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Thalidomide survivor urges disabled Kiwis to get vaccinated amid low uptake

* Building reforms a 'lost opportunity' to improve housing for disabled

* Terror attack report: 'We have to do better' – Andrew Little



Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the new ministry will improve the lives of disabled people. (File photo)

There is an overall lack of coordination of support for disabled people, now spread across the health, social development, education and transport ministries.

Ministries have different eligibility criteria for services making it difficult for people to know what they can access. It also focuses on people’s impairments as opposed to supporting them to achieve their aspirations.

“The establishment of a new ministry recognises that a broader and whole-of-life approach to disability is needed, as opposed to viewing disability as a health issue,” she said.

“I firmly believe the changes announced today epitomise a bold and truly transformative way forward for disabled people and their whānau to thrive in Aotearoa New Zealand. They send a very clear signal that there needs to be an ongoing commitment over successive Governments in order to sustain better outcomes for disabled people.”

The Government is also introducing a new accessibility frameworks to ensure disabled people can participate and access the same opportunities on an equal basis with others, as well as a new accessibility governance board led by disabled people and whānau.

It has also committed to rolling out its Enabling Good Lives scheme nationwide, a programme for people who receive disability support first trialled in 2018.

“The disabled community’s voices will be embedded at all levels of decision-making, from the formation and running of the Ministry, to the development of accessibility legislation,” she said.

National Enabling Good Lives Leadership Group member Gerry Pomeroy​ said the scheme would be “transformational” in ensuring disabled people have far more control and choice over their everyday activities.

Barriers for disabled people to participate in life are huge, she said.

“Hopefully you’ll see disabled people everywhere living ordinary lives, because the structures are going to be put in place to enable that to happen.

“It’s a momentous occasion for disabled people and their family and whanau. This is the biggest change we’ll see in more than a generation,” she said.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the changes will complement the health reforms but would move disability support out of the health system.

“The disabled community told us that disability issues are not just health issues,” he said.

“We’ve heard and responded to their desire to lift disability support out of the health system, which is why we’re establishing a new Ministry for Disabled People to deliver support for all disabled people.”

A 2013 survey found one in four New Zealanders had a disability. Disabled people are disproportionately represented in poverty statistics, and experience high rates of discrimination.