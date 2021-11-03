Afghan nationals visa case heard as crisis deepens, lawyer says

A Defence Force Hercules at Kabul's international airport in August was part of a coalition effort to evacuate foreign citizens and visa holders after the Taliban took over the country.

More than 70 Afghan nationals with family in New Zealand are suing the Government about the way their visa applications have been put on hold.

The Afghans applied for visas, some as early as 2018, but had not received answers before March 2020 when, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand severely curtailed the categories of people entitled to enter the country, lawyer Wendy Aldred​ said on Wednesday.

In September 2020 Immigration New Zealand started processing visas again but not to the stage of deciding them, she said.

Immigration New Zealand says the refugee family support category visa applications are now on hold until the border controls loosen.

At the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday lawyers for the group of 73, used just two of them as examples for the wider group. The names of all the Afghans were suppressed.

The group wants Immigration New Zealand to start processing visas again. They are not asking for their applications to be granted, just that they be considered under the correct legal principles.

Community Law Waikato filed proceedings on behalf of the group whose situations changed rapidly as the Afghan government fell to the Taliban as the United States withdrew its troops in August.

Aldred told Justice Francis Cooke that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was escalating and New Zealand authorities should be processing the applications in accordance with its domestic and international legal obligations.

POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a bombing at Kabul airport has forced the end of New Zealand's current evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

The two being used as examples had “pretty grim” stories, both from ethnic minorities, with family who had worked for the New Zealand Defence Force, Aldred said. One, a woman, had to burn all the documents that showed her relative worked for New Zealand.

Her sister in New Zealand who was her sponsor, was so worried it became like a mental issue, and she could not look after her children.

Afghans with links with the New Zealand Defence Force feared for their lives from the Taliban, Aldred said. The Taliban had a list of the people who had worked for New Zealand, and knew the family members.

Members of the court group made alternative applications for critical purpose visitor visas, at the suggestion of Immigration New Zealand, on humanitarian grounds.

Aldred said Immigration New Zealand applied the wrong criteria, limiting the humanitarian reasons to circumstances in New Zealand.

That visitor visa route was in effect illusory for these people due to the narrow interpretation Immigration New Zealand took, Aldred said.

The passports of some of the Afghans were sent to New Zealand as part of the application process, and without their passports they can’t get out of Afghanistan by air or crossing land borders.

The court hearing is expected to take two days.