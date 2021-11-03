Afghans face Taliban retribution, perhaps death, for Kiwi links, lawyer says

A Defence Force Hercules at Kabul's international airport in August was part of a coalition effort to evacuate foreign citizens and visa holders after the Taliban took over the country.

Afghan nationals with family in New Zealand are suing the Government in a bid to have their visa applications decided.

The Afghans applied for visas, some as early as 2018, but had not received answers before March 2020 when, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand severely curtailed the categories of people entitled to enter the country, lawyer Wendy Aldred​ said on Wednesday.

Later, Immigration New Zealand started processing visas again but not to the stage of deciding them, she said.

Immigration New Zealand says the refugee family support category visa applications are now on hold until the border controls loosen.

The cases of two from a group of more than 70, whose names were suppressed, were used as examples at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday.The group of Afghans were not asking for their applications to be granted, just that they be considered under the correct legal principles, Aldred said.

Community Law Waikato represented them as conditions in Afghanistan changed rapidly when the government fell to the Taliban as United States troops withdrew in August.

Aldred told Justice Francis Cooke that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan was escalating, and New Zealand authorities should be processing the applications in accordance with its domestic and international legal obligations.

POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a bombing at Kabul airport has forced the end of New Zealand's current evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

The group were also entitled to have their applications judged on the rules in place when the applications were made, not as the rules were now, she said.

The applications were time critical and the delay had seriously compromised the Afghans’ position, she said. The impact on them was immeasurable, facing potential torture and death.

The two being used as examples had “pretty grim” stories, both from ethnic minorities, with family who had worked for the New Zealand Defence Force, Aldred said.

Afghans with links with the New Zealand Defence Force feared for their lives from the Taliban, Aldred said. The court had evidence that Taliban had a list of the people who had worked for New Zealand, knew the family members and would hurt or even kill them if they were found.

Aldred said Immigration New Zealand applied the wrong criteria to assess humanitarian reasons supporting alternative critical purpose visitor visa applications members of the group made.That visitor visa route was in effect illusory, she said.

The passports of some of them were sent to New Zealand for the application process, and without their passports they could not get out of Afghanistan by air or crossing land borders.

The court hearing should end on Thursday.