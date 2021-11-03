PM Jacinda Ardern's trip to Whanganui, Hunterville promoting vaccine interrupted by protesters

Jacinda Ardern’s visit to Whanganui to see a pop-up mobile vaccination bus is met with hundreds of protesters, which caused the prime minister to abandon her visit to the bus.

Protesters in Guy Fawkes masks and brandishing signs forced the prime minister to move her news conference in Whanganui.

About 100 protesters gathered in the city near a petrol station and a pop-up mobile vaccination site, which Jacinda Ardern was expected to visit on Wednesday.

Ardern was in the region visiting vaccinations sites and promoting health messaging around Covid-19 vaccinations.

Stuff’s Sinead Gill was in attendance in Whanganui after midday and saw a gathering of people who appeared to be protesting generally against lockdowns, and also the Three Waters Reform.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A crowd gathered in Whanganui ahead of the PM's visit on Wednesday.

Gill said some of the protesters had tape over their mouths, and some were wearing Guy Fawkes/ anonymous masks, and sloganed T-shirts. Some of them were yelling and brandishing signs, some of which targeted the Government’s controversial Three Waters reforms.

1 NEWS Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's not surprised about anti-vaccine protests protests coming from groups with “firmly held views”.

Gill noticed there were children present alongside protesters, and many of the protesters were not socially distanced or wearing face masks. About three police officers were seen nearby after 12pm.

Ardern was expected to arrive at the mobile vaccination bus about 12.15pm and then speak to media at 12.45pm. Due to the disruption the protesters were causing, the news conference was moved indoors to a new location at the Whanganui District Council building.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Protesters hold signs in Whanganui.

Speaking at the 1pm update in Wellington, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said his understanding was that the prime minister had to relocate some activities in Whanganui because “her presence combined with the presence of anti-vax protesters was actually preventing people who were coming forward to get their vaccines from being able to access them”.

“I don't think any of us want to be in a position where we are preventing people who want to be vaccinated from being vaccinated,” Hipkins said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A police officer monitors a group of protesters in Whanganui ahead of the prime minister's visit.

At 1.20pm the news conference in Whanganui did occur within the council building, however many protesters turned up outside the building. Gill estimated about 60 people were outside the building at the time. About eight or so police officers were also seen monitoring the situation.

It is the second time Ardern has had a news conference disrupted in two days. In Northland she was disrupted by anti-Covid-vaccination heckling, which led to that media event being suspended for a short time.

During the news conference on Wednesday, Ardern told media that the best way to get to hard-to-reach areas and rural communities was through mobile buses and door-to-door vaccinations, led by local health providers.

She rejected an assertion that the Government flip-flopped on its promise to not mandate vaccinations, saying it had “a duty of care” to certain workplaces.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern’s visit to Whanganui and Hunterville on Wednesday was disrupted by protesters.

Despite the disruptions over the past few days, Ardern still planned on doing other media events.

After her visit to Whanganui, Ardern travelled to Hunterville and was initially expected to visit a vaccination clinic there. On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for the prime minister said that due to increasing protest activity at the Hunterville vaccination clinic, Ardern had reorganised her afternoon to meet with locals involved in the vaccine campaign instead.

The prime minister did not want to do anything that got in the way of those choosing to get vaccinated from doing so, a spokesman said.