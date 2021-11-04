Crown defends refusing humanitarian visas to Afghans with New Zealand links fearful of Taliban

Afghans lined up outside a recently reopened government passport office recently after Taliban announced they would finalise applications approved by the previous administration in Kabul.

Two Afghan nationals wanting to flee Taliban retribution for a relative working for the Defence Force did not qualify for special humanitarian visas, a Crown lawyer has said.

The two were used as examples in a court case on behalf of more than 70 people whose applications to join family in New Zealand have not been decided, even though some were submitted more than three years ago.

Most have a family member who helped the Defence Force when it had members in Afghanistan, the High Court in Wellington was told on Thursday.

As the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August they were at greater risk of retribution for their family members’ work for New Zealand, but instead of having their visa applications decided it was suggested they applied for a critical purpose visitor visa on humanitarian grounds.

The two, whose cases were the example for the rest, were not granted critical purpose visas – and Community Law Waikato, who represents the wider group, has said none in the group was given that type of visa. The names of the Afghan nationals were suppressed.

An issue in the case was the meaning of “humanitarian circumstances” in the context of granting the visas.

One of the Crown’s lawyers, Andrea Ewing​, said Immigration New Zealand granted critical purpose visas to other people from Afghanistan.

Part of the test was that the person had humanitarian reasons to travel to New Zealand specifically, not just to leave Afghanistan, otherwise many hundreds of thousands of people would have qualified, she said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government was considering offering help to a broader group of Afghans to reside "elsewhere", the first confirmation it might take more refugees from Afghanistan. (First published September 21, 2021)

The critical purpose visa was designed as an extremely limited, temporary exception to New Zealand’s Covid-19 border restrictions, she said.

Justice Francis Cooke​ asked if someone would meet the test if they faced the risk of execution due to association with the Defence Force, and needed to come to New Zealand to escape that.

Ewing said nothing in the guidelines precluded it.

The judge reserved his decision on what he said was a “devilishly complicated set of provisions”.

The lead lawyer for the two Afghans, Wendy Aldred​, said the focus on the need to travel for a humanitarian purpose based in New Zealand, was erroneous.​

Another​ of the Afghans’ lawyers, Monique van Alphen Fyfe​, said Afghans who helped New Zealand were at risk, and so were their extended families, as a result of the Taliban toppling the Afghanistan government in August.

However, New Zealand agreed to resettle only the person who had worked for the Defence Force, their spouse and dependent children, she said.

One person who had been resettled in New Zealand had given written evidence for the court hearing that all family members were seen as one, and the Taliban would kill them all.