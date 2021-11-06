National Portrait: ACT MP Karen Chhour, from state child to Member of Parliament

David Seymour and ACT politicians left Auckland on a campaign bus to start a national tour for their 2020 election campaign.

Before the ACT Party won 10 seats in Parliament at the 2020 election, Karen Chhour​ got an email from a man she can’t recall ever meeting.

He said he might be her father – news which would be earth-shattering for anyone who had burning questions about their background, let alone someone about to take on a new life as an MP.

The 40-year-old Chhour would find out she had two sisters she never knew about, part of a fractured family spread over Australia and New Zealand.

“It was a week before I was about to stand up and do my first speech at the [ACT] launch party, actually. So yeah, it was a weird time.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT MP Karen Chhour was fast-tracked into Parliament after taking a year-long politics course through the party.

Chhour is part of a tranche of rookie ACT MPs with rich personal experience to join the mostly libertarian party now making up almost a third of the Opposition and rising in the polls. Her maiden speech to Parliament, in which she outlined a childhood of homelessness, poverty and neglect, was only the second speech she had ever given.

It was those experiences that compelled her to take up politics, something she never saw herself doing. She had attended a few ACT events, liked what she heard, and enrolled in a year-long political course through the party. Now she is its spokeswoman for social development, children and child poverty reduction.

“I don’t want my life experiences to be for nothing,” she says. “If I can use lessons I have learned, and lessons people around me have learned, and try to make a change from that perspective then it’s worth a try.”

Her mother, who is Māori, brought her to New Zealand – away from her Australian father – when she was a baby.

She was left with her grandparents in Kaeo​ in the Far North, a happy home without running water or power. At 5, she went to live with her mother on Auckland’s North Shore in order to go to school. It didn’t go well, her mother’s new marriage broke down and, by the age of 9, Chhour was regularly running away from home.

Social services were involved and she was “bounced from pillar to post”. She had a brief stint in a caring environment with Donna and Clarke, a Māori couple who treated her like she was their own.

“I joined the family kapa haka group and things like that. What I got the most out of being with [them] was being treated the same as the rest of her family; feeling like I had somebody that actually cared. The rest of it was just a bonus.”

But social services eventually placed her with a member of her own family, where she didn’t feel welcome.

By 16 she had dropped out of school and was fending for herself in an Auckland flat.

She reconnected with Menglin Chhour, the man who would become her husband, while working the graveyard shift at a McDonald’s drive-through. They had gone to the same intermediate school together, one of the two she had attended, and lost touch as she bounced between high schools.

Two years later she had her first baby, Zak, now 23. Menglin and his parents came to New Zealand as refugees from Cambodia, escaping the communist Khmer Rouge government, a totalitarian regime responsible for the deaths of more than one million Cambodians.

“They took me under their wing, it’s like I’ve got a mother that actually cares,” she says of her mother-in-law.

“My mum I hold no resentment to, she would do anything for anybody and I love her, but she just wasn't capable of being a good mum.”

She worked odd jobs, often at night, and Menglin eventually got an apprenticeship in telecommunications.

They saved up for their first home, got married, and had three more children: Quintin, 19, Maia, 16, and Charlotte, 9.

She became the type of mother who was regularly helping out at school, in reading groups and on school trips.

But her childhood experiences with social services left a permanent scar. Revisiting them from her Parliament office, decades later, still brings up emotions, and she shakes slightly as she speaks.

“There were a few things that went on when I was younger that I look back and I think that's just not the way you should deal with a child.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Karen Chhour personally knows the failings of the state to safeguard children.

She can still remember an interview with social workers at which, as a young child, she was so distraught she was given a paper bag to hyperventilate into. As a young teenager, she asked a social worker why she couldn’t live with her grandmother and was told no-one in her family wanted her.

It took her years to forgive her grandmother. As an adult, she asked her why she wouldn’t take her in, and was told it wasn’t true – she did want her, but social workers had said she was too old.

“That kind of pain stays with you. It was the way it was done, the manipulation. It has a huge impact, and it takes years to gain your self-confidence back.”

She wants to bring major change to Oranga Tamariki and its approach to safeguarding children. When asked specifically what she would like to change, she says she wants to see “respect brought back into the organisation”.

“There's no honesty, there’s no truth, there’s a lot of manipulation.”

She has a proposed member’s bill that would repeal section 7AA​ of the Oranga Tamariki Act, a change introduced in 2019 after the controversial uplifts of pēpi Māori brought scandal to the agency. It seeks to ensure the agency commits to its Treaty of Waitangi obligations and prioritises the whakapapa of children in its care.

But Chhour believes it creates a conflict, isn’t child-centric and can lead to policies and practices by which children are taken from stable foster homes and moved back to whānau they barely know – retraumatising them in the process.

The bill would first need to be pulled out of the parliamentary ballot, debated in the House, and to gain support from 61 MPs before it could begin its journey into becoming law.

But it centres on one of the most fraught issues confronting the child welfare system.

In Hawke’s Bay, Oranga Tamariki wanted to move a Māori girl who had been in a safe, loving environment for nearly three years with a Pākehā couple, because social workers didn’t think the couple could meet her cultural needs.

The case played out in the Family Court at Napier, where a judge said a series of mistakes and falsehoods were perpetuated by social workers, who were criticised for putting ideology ahead of the child’s best interests. A lawyer acting for the child’s mother has since appealed to the High Court.

Chhour knew a foster parent who lost the guardianship of three children she had cared for since they were babies because she wanted to move to Australia.

“I get quite emotional about it,” Chouur says, her eyes welling up.

“The way they [Oranga Tamariki] did it was pretty horrendous, and watching the heartache and the hurt and confusion on these kids’ faces, like ‘Why have I been abandoned again?’, was a pretty hard thing to witness.”

How the sector deals with traumatised children is her main concern while she moves forward from her own disappointments.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Karen Chhour has connected with family she never knew she had.

She is proud to be Māori, though she doesn’t know her iwi affiliation. Her grandmother spoke te reo as a child, but was raised by a Pākehā auntie when her own parents died.

Donna, her former foster carer, is researching her whakapapa and, when the borders open, she will reconnect with her Australian family.

“My grandmother didn’t really go back to her marae until just before she passed away ... She was always proud to be Māori as well. And I guess that’s like church, you know? You don’t have to go to the building to believe in God and to still be a Christian. It’s the same as being Māori; you don't have to go to a marae to be Māori.”

Chhour is now in regular contact with her Australian sister, whose life unfolded in a similar vein to her own.

But speaking about her new-found family, her joy is plain to see.

“My sister’s journey is very similar to mine, which is kind of sad. But she has come out the other end pretty good.”