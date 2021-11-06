The Green Party one year into its co-operation agreement: stable and enjoying the friction

Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw reflect on the accomplishments of the past year in Government.

One year ago this week, the Greens signed a “co-operation agreement” with the Labour Party.

After Labour won the first outright majority in an MMP election, taking more than 50 per cent of the vote, the big question was: what about the Greens? Would the minor party be part of the new administration, despite not being needed, or would it be cast aside by Labour?

While the parliamentary Green Party clearly wanted to be in the tent in some way, Labour was clear, both in its language and in its background briefings: the Greens would take what they were given, and were in no position to ask for anything.

Anything they got would be at the pleasure of the Labour Party.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson, after one year of the “co-operation agreement” with Labour.

In the event, co-leader James Shaw ended up keeping his job as climate change minister – although outside Cabinet. Fellow co-leader Marama Davidson is associate minister for housing (homelessness) and minister for the prevention of family and sexual violence.

It was called a co-operation agreement.

It was a sign of the evolving nature of MMP. The Green Party leaders would get ministries, while the rest of the party would basically be free to act as opposition in all other areas.

There was significant musing from the political commentaries at the time that this new arrangement would a) end up killing the Greens when the Government and the party’s two ministers did something the Green membership base couldn’t handle, or b) Labour would end up jettisoning the Greens at some point.

As it has turned out, the arrangement has so far been stable and pretty good for the Greens, after 85 per cent of the party membership voted in favour of the arrangement.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and deputy leader Kelvin Davis after formally signing their governing agreement last year.

To mark the deal’s anniversary, Stuff sat down with Shaw and Davidson.

“I think, you know, given that set of stories from 12 months ago, I think that we’ve demonstrated that, in this particular governmental arrangement, we are able to make a real difference as ministers in our portfolio areas,” Shaw says, pointing to both the ministries held by the Greens.

“We’re also, because of the relationship that we have with Labour ministers, able to have conversations and have some influence outside our portfolio areas, enter into related areas, but also our MPs who aren’t ministers can both campaign on issues publicly but also have, you know, that kind of relationship as well.”

While Shaw says there was “a sense of anxiety” within the wider Green membership about whether the unconventional arrangement would be worth it, it has turned out mostly well.

He also argues that a bit of friction between the parliamentary party and famously bolshie wider membership is a good thing, which keeps him and Davidson on their toes.

“You know, I mean, those concerns are still there, right? And I think that’s appropriate, you should always be testing.”

But for Shaw, the friction is actually a good thing.

“There should be. I actually think without it, we would probably end up doing quite a bad job. And so I think it’s a useful energy to have in the system, with people going ‘Well, hang on, are you drifting a bit far away from where you should be’.”

So far, that looks to be true. The Green Party is staying basically stable in the polls and hasn’t been deprived of oxygen by its bigger partner in government.

Davidson has just returned to Wellington from her home in Manurewa, South Auckland. Very mindful of keeping Covid-safe, she did 10 days in isolation in Wellington and doesn’t plan at this stage to return to Auckland before Christmas.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw in Parliament’s grounds this week.

She says the lockdown has exacerbated and sharpened existing problems in her local community.

“Things are really tough for a lot of people in Auckland. And it’s been important for me that I am connected with a lot of families in neighbourhoods who are really struggling right at the coalface of some of the biggest inequities.”

She said that, in her community, the lockdowns have had a “clear influence on their ability to feed themselves, cover the rent. Their hours of work might be gone down, so they’ve lost some income, and so it has been tough”.

She also says that, despite new parliamentary rules allowing for easier travel to Wellington for Auckland-based MPs, the public’s “political distaste of politicians travelling” is being kept front-of-mind.

Davidson is proudest of a piece of policy work that hasn’t been released to the public yet, but is expected in December: a national strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence

“We’re pulling together a strategy that I’ve worked really hard on over this whole year. That brings together communities sector leaders with tangata whenua and Tiriti voices and leadership, public sector, government.

“I’m going to be really proud of it once it’s launched.”

Davidson also says the Greens will be continuing to push for a wishlist within the Government: first stop, dealing with housing and inequality.

“I mean, we’ve been really clear that we need to start redistributing wealth in a way that is more just, in a way that understands that it’s not sustainable what we are currently facing.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson being interviewed in the Green caucus room in Parliament.

Davidson also hews back to another item on the Green wishlist: rent controls, which she says would give renters a fair go.

“For example, options on rent controls right now. They would make a massive difference.

“These are the other levers that would help to start rebalancing our current failing economic system that doesn’t look out to people or the environment, and certainly not our whānau.”

Shaw nominates the $1.3 billion secured for New Zealand’s international contribution to climate aid for poorer countries as a highlight of his term to date.

“I was just doing ... the announcement on that, and another journalist asked me, ‘How do you feel?’ I think it's the first time I’ve ever been asked that question. I was a bit nonplussed by it. And I remember saying, ‘Look, there aren’t there aren’t a lot of good news days in climate change, but today was one of them.’”

He also defended his climate efforts. He leaves for the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this weekend, armed with New Zealand’s new target of cutting net emissions by 50 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030.

“It won’t surprise you to learn that I was pushing for a higher number than we landed on ... but I have to say that the Cabinet went beyond the official advice,” he says.

“They were really strongly advising a level kind of below where Cabinet eventually landed. And so I think you have to acknowledge that they [Cabinet] said, ‘Well, OK, great, thanks very much officials, but we actually do want to go further than that’.”