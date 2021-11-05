Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern postpones trip to Europe until 2022

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Northland and encourages everyone who is eligible to get their Covid-19 jabs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has postponed a trip to Europe due to take place in the coming weeks.

Ardern said last week a trip to support the European Union-New Zealand free trade agreement negotiations was being planned, but that whether she left the country would be “entirely dependent on what’s happening here in New Zealand”.

The prospect of Ardern travelling abroad while Auckland remained in lockdown restrictions and Kiwis struggled to book rooms in the over-subscribed managed isolation system had incensed the ACT Party, which said it would be “an almighty slap in the face”.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for the prime minister confirmed the trip had been postponed.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern travelled to Northland this week to support Covid-19 vaccination efforts. A anticipated trip further afield, to Europe, has been postponed.

READ MORE:

* Irish school girl 'delighted' with letter from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reflects on the year, plans for the summer

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answers questions from media



“For a range of reasons, including the best timing of negotiations, this has been deferred to 2022,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Ardern had previously said the trip was being considered as negotiators were at a “critical juncture” in free trade talks.

An 11th round of formal free trade negotiations between EU and New Zealand officials was completed in July, and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor travelled throughout the region in September in hope of advancing the agreement.

Discussion of a deal between the EU and New Zealand began in 2015.

The Government two weeks ago signed an in-principle free trade agreement with the United Kingdom, that will entirely remove tariffs on most goods produced in New Zealand, making 63 per cent of current exports tariff-free once a final agreement is settled.