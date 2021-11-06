Government announces new boosts for family tax credit and newborn payments

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after announcing a $272m boost to family payments over the next four years.

The Government has announced a boost to several family payments, in a speech given by Jacinda Ardern to the online Labour Party Conference.

In a policy suite that the Government estimates will lift 6000 children out of poverty, the Family Tax Credit, Best Start payment and Orphans Benefit, Unsupported Child’s Benefit and Foster Care allowance will all get a bump.

The Family Tax Credit, part of the Working for Families welfare system, will be increased by $15 per week for the eldest child and $13 per week for subsequent children. It will mean that for low-income families, the full amount per child would be $127 per the eldest child per week and $104 for each other child.

The abatement threshold of $42,700 – where the payment starts to be reduced as income increases – will remain, but the rate will be lifted slightly from 25 per cent to 27 per cent.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Northland to support Covid-19 vaccination efforts earlier in the week.

This payment was already scheduled to have an inflation hike on April 1, 2022. This boost – which is expected to cost $272 million over the next four years, will come on top of that.

“The Family Tax Credit was scheduled to have an inflation increase on 1 April next year, but we have topped that up so struggling families get the extra help they need. Best Start is also going to have an inflation increase on 1 April,” Jacinda Ardern said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

The Best Start payment, also part of the Working for Families System, is a payment made to the parents of new babies and will be boosted by $5 to $65 per week up until the child turns one. It was introduced during the first term of the Labour-led Government and is open to all newborns regardless of family income until the age of one. It can continue to some level until the age of three for families earning less than $93,858 per year.

In addition, the Orphans Benefits, unsupported Child’s benefit and Foster Care Allowance will all be increased by $5 per week.

Overall, the Government expects the changes to help 346,000 families.

“Covid-19 has been tough on families and has contributed to the increase in the cost of living. Increasing support for low and middle-income families to help cover the basics is the fair thing to do,” Ardern said.

“We want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child. Ensuring families aren’t left behind is critical to our Covid-19 response,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni.

The new changes come after benefit increases during the May Budget of between $32 and $55 per week, per adult, plus an additional $15 per week for families. That in turn, followed up a $25 per week increase in the main benefit in March 2020 as part of an emergency Covid support package just before New Zealand’s first lockdown.

The Government claims that “109,000 families and whānau with children will be, on average, $175 a week better off as a result of income support changes made by the Government since 2017”.

“The Government is committed to transforming the welfare system,” Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Each change we make brings us closer to our goal of a system that ensures people have an adequate income and standard of living, are treated with and can live with dignity, and are able to participate meaningfully in their communities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers said while the increases were welcome they were not enough.

“For those families doing it tough even $20 a week is good news, especially considering the hardship for mokopuna and their whānau due to the effect of Covid-19.”

“However, this level of increase to family incomes is not enough. Much more will be needed if we are serious about making a real difference for mokopuna.”

She urged the Government to significantly increase family tax credit payments for every child in every lower-income family.