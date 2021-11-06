Labour Party changes rules to elect leader, hands first call back to caucus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after announcing a $272m boost to family payments over the next four years.

The Labour has changed the way it will elect its leader. General-Secretary of the Party Rob Salmond confirmed at Labour Party Headquarters in Wellington on Saturday.

The new rules will allow the Labour Party caucus to directly elected a new leader if that person secured two-thirds of the support of the caucus.

“The change that has been voted for is to allow the caucus an opportunity to replace the leader, directly, without reference to the electoral college,” Salmond said.

“Of course, if no candidate gets that and then go straight to the leadership electoral college,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Labour without Jacinda Ardern is unthinkable - but that's just what the party is doing

* Labour lockdown ads: PM 'disappointed' after deliveries

* Covid-19 lockdown-breaching Labour Party pamphlets reported in third city



Supplied Labour Party General-Secretary Rob Salmond

The parliamentary Labour Party will have a week to directly vote in a new candidate, before it is turned over to the wider process.

Labour changes its leadership rules in 2012 to allow both party members, the caucus and the unions to all have a say in the leader. 40 per cent of the total vote is carried by the Caucus, 40 per cent by the party members and 20 per cent by ‘affiliate party members’ which are unions.

However, the rules do not apply if the leadership is vacated within three months of an election. Jacinda Ardern did not need to go through the electoral college process.

It is understood that the push for the change came from within the caucus, many of whom felt that if there was a clear leader favoured by caucus, then view of the parliamentary party should prevail.

“It is a change that occurs regardless of whether the party’s in government or opposition,” Salmond said.

One of the arguments that's been raised is that any leader who were in opposition garners two-thirds of their own caucus is doing pretty well. And you only have to look elsewhere in politics to see how hard that is.”

“In the event that the caucus is divided we will go to the full leadership election college and one of the reasons for that is that the ultimate owners of the Labour Party are the members of the Labour Party.”

“And if we need the highest level of decision makers, if you like, within the party to sort out a deep disagreement, the party will do that.”