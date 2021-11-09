Covid 19: Government announces scheme to underwrite costs for large events

The Government has announced a new large events support scheme to financially de-risk large summer events from the effects of Covid-19.

The new scheme, called the Events Transition Support Scheme will see the Government underwrite upfront costs of events that can’t be recovered in the event of cancellation. The scheme will go live this week.

The Government has been under pressure to help large scale events, riven by uncertainty around where events are able to go ahead in the current climate of Covid-induced uncertainty.

“Big summer events are crucial for our economic and social wellbeing. We are in a unique period of transition from the Alert Level system to the new Protection Framework which relies on 90 per cent vaccination rates. An immediate solution is needed this summer,” Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash said in a statement.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash.

Under the scheme, the Government will underwrite 90 per cent of “unrecoverable costs” for paid, ticketed events for over 5000 people.

“Organisers of large-scale summer festivals have to make decisions now about whether to proceed as their risk window is closing. There aren’t insurance options in the market to cover this so the government is stepping up as a type of underwriter,” Nash said

“Under the scheme the government will cover 90 per cent of unrecoverable costs for paid, ticketed events with audiences of more than 5,000 vaccinated people, if organisers are forced to cancel or postpone due to COVID-19 public health measures.

The events will require use of vaccine certificates, be live in-person events, and have been in the market prior to the announcement of the scheme.

They will also have to be run by New Zealand organisations and not already be funded by other Government sources such as the majors events fund or the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

It will cover “actual direct costs” and organisers will have to agree to honour eligible costs incurred by suppliers.

The scheme will pay out for any events operating under alert level 2 or higher, or under the new traffic light scheme any events in an area under the new ‘Red level’, or in a localised lockdown. At least 50 per cent of the tickets will have had to be sold in order to qualify.

The Rhythm and Vines event attracted big crowds in 2018.

Events organisers welcomed the new plan.

Callam Mitchell, director of Team Event, which runs several events in Christchurch, including Electric Avenue, said the announcement was "very welcome news" and something "the industry has been waiting for".

“It's being done internationally so it’s great our government has finally stepped up to provide this level of surety.

“This will allow us all to get on with business and provides a lot of certainty not just for the events themselves, but also for the large number of suppliers who are reliant on festivals and events over the summer months.”

Rhythm and Vines founder Hamish Pinkham said he backed the idea.

“It means we can continue to trade in this market in the next few weeks. It means we have the support to hang in there.”

Supplied The Bay Dreams festival, which was originally scheduled for January, was cancelled last month.

Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand board chair Mark Gosling said the scheme was good for the industry, but hoped it would be expanded to smaller events in the future. He said the Government had introduced the new plan just in time for summer events.

“A lot of big summer events were saying they were getting close to a drop dead date, and that if they didn’t have more certainty they would have to postpone events to later in the summer,’’ he said.

Councils and local government organisations will not be eligible to recover costs.

“Events typically only generate revenue on the day or weekend they take place, yet incur significant costs in advance. A quick shift in public health measures could see an event cancelled with no opportunity to recoup costs or generate revenue,” Nash said

“Organisers of these festivals are great entrepreneurs who give back to our communities. They take a lot of risk to deliver fantastic experiences that are part of the cultural fabric of a Kiwi summer and create lasting memories. Covid-19 has made their job even harder and these grants recognise they need our support if summer events are to go ahead.

