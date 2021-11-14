National's Erica Stanford - a shining star in a dull sky?

RNZ’s podcast The Detail looks at the immigration situation, which has been described as a “tide of human misery”.

It’s a kind of moral test for politicians.

Confidential papers accidentally fall into your hands, representing a privacy breach.

Going public could score you an embarrassing win over your Opposition rival.

But exposing the blunder further compounds the breach, exploiting those personal details for political gain.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Erica Stanford has held the East Coast Bays electorate since 2017.

Former National MP Hamish Walker, and one-time president Michelle Boag failed the test. They flamed out of politics following the leak of Covid-19 patient details.

Erica Stanford passed.

“Some documents came into my possession that I should not have had,” she says. “I didn’t actually look at them, but my staff member said they contained a lot of personal details. I texted [Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi] and returned them immediately because I’m not interested in anything like that.”

Now, a cynical person might point out she’s now cleverly used it to her advantage, by revealing it in retrospect. But she won’t give any details.

The incident comes up in response to a question about her relationship with Faafoi (“relatively good. I’ve texted him a few times.”)

As National’s immigration spokeswoman, Stanford has been keeping the under-performing minister on his toes.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi and Stanford frequently clash in Parliament.

It’s one of the trickier paths to navigate at Parliament. On the one hand, her role in caucus is to scrutinise and criticise her opposite number.

But immigration is also bread and butter for an electorate MP, dealing with the problems of constituents.

Almost a quarter of her East Coast Bays electorate are of Asian ethnicity. So, occasionally, Stanford needs the ear of the Minister.

“I think there is a healthy respect. I give him a lot of grief in the House, but he’s going to expect that. And I always do it with a smile.”

Since Covid-19 closed New Zealand’s borders, Stanford, the daughter of a Dutch pilot, has advocated tirelessly for the rights of migrants. She pushed for health workers to be reunited with their families.

And the Government adopted her calls for a ‘Covid contribution’ visa, announcing a one-off residence visa for migrant workers decision to create a one-off pathway for migrant workers in September.

Her work has made her something of a hero in ethnic communities – electorates are clamouring for her to visit. And one MP said: “Every time I get in an Uber they ask about Erica.”

It’s also put her name on the lips of commentators speculating on any future leadership challenges, touted as a potential deputy to either Simon Bridges or Chris Luxon.

On the day we speak, Labour support had slumped in two new polls. Stanford delivers a flawless textbook answer to any question of a coup against Judith Collins.

“The polls are out today, Judith is doing an incredible job. She gave me an incredible opportunity, she's been so supportive, giving me the immigration portfolio, and then put out our first lot of policy and run with it.

“She's the leader of the party, and I back her 100 per cent.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stanford has chalked up a few wins in her shadow immigration portfolio.

National’s caucus elects the deputy, and Stanford would be a clever choice to bridge the tensions between the party’s progressive and conservative factions. Bridges and Luxon fall into the latter.

In her maiden speech she championed marriage based on love, not gender. In 2019, she voted for abortion reform and euthanasia.

She also has a passion for conservation, believes National could again work with the Greens, and went against the grain in supporting school climate strikes.

Her class of 2017 has been problematic: Andrew Falloon followed Walker out the door, amid multiple allegations of sending explicit messages.

The leadership of Bridges, Todd Muller and Collins was beset with leaks and ill-discipline with experienced MPs criticising their newer colleagues.

By contrast, Stanford has kept her head down. She is also not a gossiper. “Tova [O’Brien, Newshub’s outgoing political editor] knows that. They don't ring me any more, because I don’t. No-one bothers now.”

She says she learned quickly “not to get caught up in the shiny stuff.”

“You spend the first three years just learning about the place. How it works, the basics about your portfolio, how to get stories, identify the right issues. There's so much to learn, much more than I ever expected: the electorate side, the Wellington side, the portfolio side.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stanford has garnered a reputation as one of National’s hardest workers.

One former colleague describes her as lacking warmth, guarded and quite hard to get to know. “She is good, but is she a shining star because the rest of the night sky is dull?,” referencing National’s limited pool of talent.

But another former MP believes she’d make an ideal deputy. “You look for a deputy that's going to provide some sort of counterbalance to the leader,” the ex-MP said. “At the end of the day, it’s a serious job, and you've got to have people with the attributes to do the work.

“A lot of it is unglamorous, behind-the-scenes work.

“In an ideal world, you have a deputy who is lower profile, not competing with the leader and focusing more on getting the back office stuff done.

“That she's seen as a bit harder to open up is probably a good thing. I think she's naturally cautious. She's playing a longer game.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff “She's been incredible to me, and she's doing a great job,” Stanford on under-fire leader Judith Collins.

Stanford acknowledges her natural reserve. “One of my class of ‘17 said to me, when he first met me: ‘God, I thought you were really stuck up.’

“Funnily enough for a politician, I'm just really nervous around a group of people that don't know very well. People expect a politician to shake people’s hands and be amazing and engaging, and I’ve had to learn that.

“Most women are like this. Am I good enough? Am I smart enough? Do I have what it takes?

“It's a tough environment to just walk in and be super confident. I tend to just say nothing and people think: ‘oh she's a bit standoffish’, whereas actually, I’m just nervous.”

Auckland’s lockdown kept her from Wellington for 12 weeks, which heightened her anxiety.

“Even after four years, I was still really nervous coming back and giving my first speech in the House. I get nervous with almost all of my speeches.

“It wasn't that great. I needed to get a good general debate under my belt to get my confidence back, remind me why I’m here.

“I always say being nervous is brilliant, because you use that energy. Lots of my speeches I'm going hell for leather, and I'm just using it.”

She is uncomfortable with the adversarial nature of the Westminster system, and has tried to cultivate allies across the aisle, including Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan.

“I don't know how you change. I don't have the answer. If you were designing a system today, would it be that we would sit opposite each other and yell at each other all day? I don't know that we would do that.

“I try and have quite a good relationship with Labour and the Greens. I try, in my own little way, to break that down.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stanford admits she suffers from nerves before delivering a speech.

Stanford, 43, came back to politics after studying the subject at university. She had a spell producing reality TV shows, including one about noise complaints and Piha Rescue, and a six-year career in the export sector.

She met husband Kane at Rangitoto College. The arrival of their two children Holly, who is almost 14, and nine-year-old Alex, kept her at home until her sister suggested she replace her in veteran MP Murray McCully’s East Coast Bays electorate office.

There is a perception that Stanford was groomed by the former Foreign Minister to be his successor.

McCully has a rule about not commenting on domestic politics since his retirement. But he is very clear Stanford earned selection and election on her own merit, and describes the idea that she rode into Parliament on his coattails as insulting.

“I never had a conversation [about it] with him,” she laughs. “Never a single conversation. People often think that I was the anointed one.

“I didn't even know he was retiring until he announced it at an AGM. We were walking in together, and he said: ‘By the way, I'm quitting today’.

“After he announced his retirement I said: ‘I’m thinking about going to Candidates College, what do you think?’ And he said: ‘that's a good idea’. And he never spoke of it again.”

They talk frequently now she is in Parliament. “I mean, if you’ve got an incredible resource, why would you not?”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Collins and Stanford as human hoardings in Auckland on the final day of the 2020 election campaign.

It was another former boss who got Stanford thinking about a career in politics.

“My first proper job interview, the CEO said to me: ‘what's your ideal job’? And he expected me to say: I'd like to be the Export Manager or something within the company’.

“But I said: ‘I’d really like to be the chief adviser to the Prime Minister’. He never said anything to me at the time. Years later, he said it was the strangest answer he’d ever had.”

Not so strange, after all.