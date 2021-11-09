Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta to visit Australia, UAE, Canada and the US in first trip abroad

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is headed abroad for the first time since taking the job.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta will this week leave for Australia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United States, in the first overseas trip for a foreign minister since the pandemic struck.

During the six-country tour, Mahuta will meet Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and she will host a festival of indigenous and tribal ideas, called Te Aratini, at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

She will also meet the Government’s newly-appointed special representative for Afghanistan, Matthew Hawkins, and travel with him to Qatar to discuss the ongoing effort to evacuate New Zealanders and visa-holders.

“In-person diplomacy is so important and because I've undertaken pretty much a year already of online diplomacy, it's about time that I'm able to get out and travel and meet foreign minister counterparts,” Mahuta said.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has reiterated New Zealand's position on the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement, in a press conference with her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne.

Mahuta said, when meeting counterparts in Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia, she would be discussing “shared challenges” facing the countries.

She would also be “reaffirming the nature of the relationship with the US” with Secretary Blinken, and talking about “Indo-Pacific issues, climate change issues, especially as they relate to the Pacific”.

Mahuta said she would be formally thanking Qatar for its assistance with pulling people out of Afghanistan, when she meets her Qatari counterpart Sheik Al-Thani.

"Afghanistan will be an area of conversation when I get to Qatar, because we do have a number of third party countries who support our transfer of visa-holders back to New Zealand.

"But also it's an opportunity for me to meet our special representative and have a conversation with him about our next steps.”

Mahuta leaves on Thursday, and will enter managed isolation when she returns on November 28. The minister and the delegation of officials travelling with her have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.