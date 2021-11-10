Government's Three Waters working group to include mayors Goff, Barry, Reese and Dalziel

The Government will push ahead with Three Waters reform despite considerable opposition. Video first published October 27, 2021.

The Government has appointed a working group for its Three Waters reforms to settle issues over how four new water entities will be run.

The group, announced by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, will consist of nine mayors – including Auckland’s Phil Goff, Christchurch’s Lianne Dalziel, Lower Hutt’s Campbell Barry, and Nelson’s Rachel Reese - and nine Māori representatives.

The iwi representatives include Ngāti Whātua’s Ngarimu Blair, the chief executive of Te Arawa Lakes Trust Karen Vercoe, and Ngāti Kahungunu’s chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana. Public sector adviser Doug Martin has been appointed to independently chair the group.

Mahuta, in a statement, said the group had been appointed to take a “fresh look” at how the Government proposes the four new water entities it intends to create will be governed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta, during a press conference in the Beehive Theatrette on the Three Waters reform in October.

“The feedback we heard from local government over the recent two-month engagement period raised a number of concerns about the proposed representation, governance and accountability arrangements for the new entities,” she said.

“The working group will help develop solutions to sticking points around representation and accountability, and other critical issues for councils.”

The Government’s proposed reform of the country’s three water services – drinking, waste and storm water – has caused an outcry within many local councils, which currently have ownership of billions of dollars worth of water assets.

In October, Mahuta announced the Government would press ahead with its plans, and require councils to participate.

Under the Government’s proposed arrangements, councils have been promised they will retain ownership of water services through the entities and local communities will retain influence over how the assets are run through the councils.

Local iwi representatives will also be at the table of each water entity. Mahuta said there would be a 50-50 split between council and iwi on the representative group for each of the four entities, which would choose the board to run the organisation.

Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby said mayors across the country were “deeply disappointed” by the Government’s decision to mandate that councils participate in the reforms.

“We’ve always accepted the need for reforms ... But we knew early on that the reforms had to be tailored for the New Zealand setting,” Crosby said, in a statement.

“That’s why we successfully insisted on a seat at the policy design table ... I would urge councils to positively engage in this process of finding solutions to the sector’s concerns.”

The working group will report back to the Government in March 2022.

Three Waters working group members

Chairperson – Doug Martin

Mayors – Phil Goff, Auckland, Dr Jason Smith, Kaipara, Garry Webber, Western Bay of Plenty, Neil Holdom, New Plymouth, Campbell Barry, Lower Hutt, Rachel Reese, Nelson, Lianne Dalziel, Christchurch, Tim Cadogan, Central Otago, and Lyn Patterson, Masterton.

Iwi/Māori representatives – Ngarimu Blair, Jamie Tuuta, Karen Vercoe, Ngahiwi Tomoana, Olivia Hall, Gabrielle Huria, Barry Bragg, and John Bishara. A further representative for one of the entities is yet to be appointed.

Chair of Central-Local Government Steering Committee – Brian Hanna