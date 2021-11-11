Waihopai spy domes to be dismantled due to irrelevance

Protesters show up for the annual Waihopai spy base protest. This video was first published in 2019.

The Waihopai spy domes will be decommissioned and dismantled as they have become “virtually obsolete”, the Government Communications Security Bureau says.

The two radomes at the spy base – which resemble two oversized golf balls among the vineyards of the Waihopai Valley south of Blenheim – have for decades been a focal point of protest against New Zealand’s participation in United States-led conflicts and the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement.

Minister for the Intelligence Agencies Andrew Little on Wednesday evening said the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) no longer needed the radomes, as they yielded less and less intelligence.

"There's other forms of signals intelligence gathering that they can do now, online and what have you, that doesn't necessitate a technology that's represented in those domes.”

Scott Hammond/Marlborough Express The Waihopai spy base will look very different once its two large radomes are dismantled.

READ MORE:

* Government to change law for early review of spy agencies' powers

* Payouts to Christchurch terror attack victims about 'justice, not charity'

* Mosque threats: 'No guarantee' that intelligence agencies will see every threat



The radomes had provided less than 0.5 per cent of the intelligence used in reports by the GCSB in the past year. The Waihopai base itself will continue to be used, as will a GCSB base at Tangimoana, in Manawatū.

“I don't know what proportion of intelligence they would have gathered 30 years ago when they were established, but I was surprised to hear that is all I get from them at the moment,” Little said.

“There's a lot of data and intelligence processing that happens down there, so [the base is] not just serving the needs of the domes and the dishes in it.”

Little had visited the radomes himself: “You go in there and your heart sinks because you think you're going to see some big, whiz-bang magical technology and it's not at all, it's very simple.”

The GCSB received a further $150 million funding from the Government in the 2019 and 2020 Budgets, Little said, roughly half of which was to acquire new spying capabilities.

He said it was “hard to be specific” about the type of capabilities the GCSB was now using or was seeking, but the agency by law had authority “to get access to information infrastructures, and that’s what they do”.

Little said New Zealand’s Five Eyes partners – the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia – had been accepting and supportive of the decision to dismantle the domes.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for the Intelligence Agencies Andrew Little (file photo).

“You can conclude that if the GCSB was only gathering half a per cent of their intelligence through this means, then it wasn't a huge contributor to the broader Five Eyes relationship.”

GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton said the dishes had become “virtually obsolete” and would have required significant investment to continue operating.

“Changes in global telecommunications and information technology mean the interception of satellite communications from Waihopai has declined over the years,” Hampton said in a statement.

“More modern methods collect more targeted communications, and these other forms of intelligence collection are now more effective and efficient ... than the type of satellite communication interception undertaken at Waihopai.”

The radomes and dishes will be removed in 2022.

GCSB/Supplied The dish inside one of the radomes at the Waihopai spy base.

The first of the two radomes began operating in 1989 and the second came nearly a decade later, in 1998.

In April 2008, three protesters who dubbed themselves the “Anzac Ploughshares” were charged with burglary and wilful damaged after they cut their way into the base and deflated one of the radomes with sickles. They were ultimately acquitted.

Protesters have descended on the spy base each year to call for its closure. In January, about 40 people showed up to a demonstration at which Green Party intelligence agencies spokesman Teanau Tuiono called for the radomes to be dismantled.

Little foreshadowed Thursday’s announcement in a speech to Victoria University’s Centre for Strategic Studies a week ago.

In the speech, he heavily criticised the public conversation on national security issues, and said the upcoming announcement would likely be a “test” for critics of the spy agencies.

“There's always going to be people who challenge the need for security of intelligence agencies ... so I'm not sure that discourse will go away. But the reality is, this is just about a change in technology,” he said on Wednesday evening.