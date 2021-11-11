President Xi Jinping warns Asia-Pacific must not 'relapse' into Cold War conflict, at APEC summit

The big event hosted by New Zealand in 2021 is an economic and leadership opportunity for the country.

China President Xi Jinping has told an APEC summit that Asia-Pacific countries should not “relapse” into Cold War-style confrontation and form “small circles” that exclude one another, in a clear rebuke of Australia’s new AUKUS defence pact.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or forming small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail,” Xi told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s CEO summit on Thursday morning.

Xi’s criticism of AUKUS was a flash of the growing great power rivalry that has troubled previous APEC forums, but has largely been avoided during the 2021 event, which has focused on the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

New Zealand is hosting this year’s APEC forum virtually due to the pandemic, and leaders including Xi and US president Joe Biden will meet in the early hours of Saturday morning.

China's President Xi Jinping spoke over video-conference to the APEC CEO summit on Thursday.

Alongside APEC on Thursday, at the United Nation’s COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, the US and China unexpectedly signed a deal to co-operate on mitigating climate change in the coming decade.

“However formidable the task may be, we will work tirelessly to make our contribution to promoting global green transition,” Xi said in his pre-recorded APEC speech on Thursday.

He said the Covid-19 crisis was a “once in a century test that is crucial to the future of humanity”, and the global economic recovery “remains a difficult and torturous one”.

“We should all be broad-minded ... We should be forward-looking, move ahead and reject practices of discrimination and exclusion of others.

“The Asia Pacific region cannot, and should not, relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, seen here speaking at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow, beamed into the APEC CEO summit and spoke after China's Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The mention of Cold War conflict and formation of “small groups” was a reference to the creation of AUKUS, a new defence pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, that will have Australia purchase nuclear-powered submarines in the coming decades, in a direct response to China’s growing influence in the region.

Speaking on China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major free trade deal that spans 11 Pacific countries, Xi said China would “expand the opening of the service sector and treat domestic foreign businesses as equals in accordance with law”.

Australia has said it will oppose China’s application to join the CPTPP, until Beijing resumes dialogue with Australia over lingering trade disputes.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke after Xi at the APEC forum, in a conversation with Microsoft president Brad Smith that focused on the digitisation of government services, and did not respond to Xi’s speech.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in a speech opening the CEO summit, that APEC economies had during the 2021 forum “stood up and rejected protectionism” in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The region has defied history, by avoiding the scourge of beggar thy neighbour trade policies that choke off trade and drive poverty by reducing economic activity growth and employment across our economies,” she said.

Ardern said APEC had taken “concrete steps” towards ending the use of fossil fuel subsidies, which promote the production and consumption of fuels which damage the climate.

“Why on earth are governments subsidising fossil fuel use to the tune of some US$500 billion every year? I'm pleased to APEC is turning the tide on these subsidies by taking concrete steps to tackle them.”