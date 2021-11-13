No 'silly shirts' for APEC 2021, instead it's capes and scarves for this year's virtual leaders' forum

The big event hosted by New Zealand in 2021 is an economic and leadership opportunity for the country.

Scarves and capes are in for the 2021 leaders’ meeting, with the traditional “silly shirts” tossed aside to accommodate the virtual nature of this year’s event.

With New Zealand the host of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) forum for 2021, a local company had the opportunity to provide the gift garments worn by the leaders of the 21 member economies at their forum overnight Friday into early Saturday.

The successful business was Christchurch-based Untouched World, which also provided black polo shirts, with a fern embroidered on them, for the 1999 Auckland APEC leaders’ meeting, and gifts that were presented to leaders at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in New Zealand in 1995.

APEC leaders’ gatherings have become well known for their group pictures where all the leaders wear the garments presented to them by the host nation.

The garments have included vicuna wool shawls in Peru, colourful long Ao Dai costumes in Vietnam, Drizabone raincoats in Australia, ponchos in Chile, and intricately-patterned bright long-sleeved shirts in Malaysia.

Supplied/Untouched World Detail of a scarf made by Untouched World for men at the APEC leaders' forum

But with the meeting held virtually this year because of the Covid pandemic, there won’t be any group photo from New Zealand.

And because the leaders were all shown on screens and were sitting, the garments were focused on the part of the body that was seen.

And because the leaders didn’t come to New Zealand, the garments had to be sent to the APEC economies, with instructions on how they should be worn, Untouched World founder and chief executive Peri Drysdale said.

The garments are made from merino wool from the high country Glenthorne Station beside Lake Coleridge inland from Christchurch, and were designed and made in Christchurch.

Scarves were made for the men, with the APEC NZ tohu (symbol) knitted into them, Drysdale said.

The women’s garment was a cape made from a fine merino fabric that had been cut and embroidered with the tohu down each side at the front. All the “design action” was on the part of the garment seen on screen.

Dressed in Korean traditional "durumagi" silk robes, some of the leaders of the APEC forum pose for an official group photo in South Korea in 2005. From left: Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Mexican President Vicente Fox, Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Michael Thomas Somare and Chinese President Hu Jintao. (Credit:NZPA/AP, Charles Dharapak)

”There was absolutely no point in dressing them in something that didn’t look right sitting down,” Drysdale said.

”We also had to think about the busyness of the whole screen. The 21 members [were] there on the screen, so it had to look kind of uniform.”

Untouched World had sent APEC NZ a range of colour selections, and the organisation had chosen a kind of greeny blue. “It just evokes New Zealand,” Drysdale said.

The tohu pattern is in white.

Supplied Then-US President Bill Clinton wearing an Untouched World polo shirt presented to APEC leaders in Auckland in 1999.

The brief for the garments was very tight.

“We’re proud to have created the garments, and worked with APEC NZ to refine the process to ensure the garments were totally in line with the APEC narrative.”

Drysdale said Untouched World was very lucky to have been selected to produce the garments for both the 1999 and 2021 APEC gatherings.

Supplied Former US President Barack Obama has also been photographed wearing clothing from Untouched World.

The 1999 event had been great for the company’s profile, particularly because US President Bill Clinton repeatedly wore his garment, and commented that it was the smartest outfit anyone had given him during his seven years as president.

The gifts produced for the CHOGM meeting included items for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and on the basis of that the duke had ordered more garments.