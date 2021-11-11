Government repeals three-strikes law, which sees repeat offenders get max sentence

Justice Minister Andrew Little talks about the backdown on the three strikes law in June 2018. (Video first published on June 11, 2018.)

The Government will repeal the “absurd” three-strikes law that resulted in a mentally-ill man serving nearly five years in prison for kissing a woman in the street.

The law, which directs judges to sentence a third-time serious offender to the maximum sentence, was introduced by the National-led government in 2010 as part of its agreement with the Act Party.

Labour tried to repeal the law in 2018 and was blocked from doing so by coalition partner New Zealand First, but is now repealing the law.

“It has led to some absurd outcomes,” Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said on Thursday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi says the three strikes law is “absurd”. (File photo)

“In one case, for example, a person was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for an offence for which the sentencing judge indicated that they would, ordinarily, have imposed 18 months in prison.”

The Supreme Court in October intervened in a case where a man with long-standing and serious mental illness who kissed a woman on Cuba St was given a seven-year jail term. The court said the sentence was so disproportionately severe that it breached the Bill of Rights. The man had served nearly five years in jail.

“Those who backed the law argued it would improve public safety – it has not. The evidence remains overwhelming that there has been no effect on violent crime rates since its implementation in 2010,” Faafoi said.

Judges were able to impose lengthy periods of imprisonment or other severe penalties for serious offending without the three-strikes law, including life imprisonment, he said.

“When the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill becomes law, judges will continue to be able to impose severe sentences on serious offenders. They will also be able to take a range of relevant factors into account and tailor the penalty to fit the crime.”

TACT Party justice spokesperson Nicole McKee said it would ​campaign against the repeal and had launched a petition.

“Three Strikes was an ACT idea introduced in 2010 to send a signal to violent offenders that New Zealanders won’t tolerate repeated violent and sexual offending,” McKee said. “These offenders leave behind a long list of victims, some who will never fully recover from the trauma.”

Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said the party had been pushing for the repeal of the three-strikes law for a long time.

“We’re delighted it is finally happening,” she said.

Cabinet has agreed that the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, as introduced, will see people who are already sentenced under the three-strikes regime serve their sentence as originally imposed. But Cabinet has agreed to invite a select committee to consider whether the bill should include provisions for those who have already been sentenced under three strikes.

Other jurisdictions have also repealed their own versions of three-strike provisions, including the Northern Territory in Australia; and California repealed aspects of its three-strikes law in 2012, Faafoi said.