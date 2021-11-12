European Union ambassador plays down concerns France has delayed NZ-EU FTA

The European Union’s ambassador says the EU is unlikely to match New Zealand’s recent zero-tariff trade deal with the United Kingdom, and has played down concerns that France wants to delay NZ-EU free trade negotiations.

Chief negotiators will next week “take stock” of the prospective NZ-EU free trade deal, after four weeks of negotiations that EU Ambassador to New Zealand Nina Obermaier​ said on Friday amounted to “significant progress”.

But hopes that a deal may be reaching completion appear to have diminished. Obermaier said there remained some “outstanding issues which ... leads us to believe we’re not quite in the very final stages of this negotiation”.

The EU’s market access offer – the level of tariffs and quotas that would be applied to New Zealand’s goods at the European border – remained a sticking point.

Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron, right, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Paris in 2018, when Macron expressed enthusiasm for a NZ-EU free trade deal. Recent reports suggest France may have grown cold on the deal in advance of a presidential election.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, who hurriedly travelled to Europe in September to try to advance the deal, said on Thursday the Government wanted a “revised and commercially meaningful market access offer from the EU”.

Obermaier said the EU had heard O’Connor’s message “loud and clear”.

"We'll try and do our best to come up with something that is both acceptable to our member states and to the New Zealand negotiators.”

The Government in October signed an in-principle free trade agreement with the UK, which was celebrated for promising New Zealand zero tariffs on all exports – including contentious products such as sheep meat and diary – within 15 years.

"It's fair to say that the deal New Zealand got from the UK is a great one, in terms of getting full tariff liberalisation within 15 years. I'm not entirely sure we will be able to match that,” Obermaier said.

Of interest to Europe in the deal was “geographical indicators”, or protections around the names of certain products that originated from a particular area. The EU wanted to protect the names of European products such as feta and gruyere cheese, and prosecco, meaning New Zealand producers would not be able to use these terms.

New Zealand negotiators, in the 11th round of negotiations in July, opposed the “possible compromises” the EU offered.

"Whilst we would like to see our geographical indications protected in New Zealand, this is also an offer to New Zealand to come up with their own geographical indications that we would then in turn recognise,” Obermaier said.

"That’s already the case with some New Zealand wines, but there are some wonderful New Zealand cheese, for example, that come to mind.”

The EU has also made signing a deal with New Zealand a priority for its “Indo-Pacific strategy”, a plan for how it will engage in the region. Countries including the UK and US have in recent years renewed their interest in the Indo-Pacific – a term for the Asia-Pacific that includes India – due to the rise of China.

"The Indo-Pacific is the centre of economic gravity, and the EU and the Indo-Pacific together create 70 per cent of global GDP,” Obermaier said.

The Financial Times reported Thursday that France had persuaded the EU to delay negotiations with both New Zealand and Chile until after the country’s presidential election in April 2022, as French President Emmanuel Macron feared a surge in lamb imports from New Zealand.

Obermaier said, while she could not comment on the concerns of an individual EU country, it was not the case that one country could veto a deal.

"This is not how trade negotiations, or the EU works. We're taking decisions by consensus.”