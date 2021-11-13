Apec concludes with agreement on Covid-19 vaccines and fossil fuel subsidies

Business leaders from around the world are tuning into the virtual Apec CEO Summit being hosted by New Zealand.

Apec leaders have resolved to reduce Covid-related trade barriers and work towards a “standstill” in fossil fuel subsidies, after a virtual leaders’ summit hosted by New Zealand overnight.

The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum’s 21 countries – including China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, and Russian President Vladimir Putin – met during the early hours of Saturday (NZ time).

As is tradition for the annual Apec forum, the leaders donned a garment chosen by the host country. New Zealand provided to leaders turquoise woollen capes or scarfs with a spiral koru design.

Despite an earlier warning from Xi that growing regional tensions risked a relapse into Cold War-type conflict, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who chaired the meeting, said the meeting was “positive and convivial”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wearing the garment chosen by New Zealand for Apec leaders to wear at the 2021 Apec leaders’ summit, held early Saturday (NZ time).

"There was in many ways, because of what Covid has done to our economies and our people, a real unity of voice around what's needed in the next phase, a real focus on vaccine and vaccine equity, a real focus on recovery, and on environment recovery.”

There appeared to be some tension over an offer by the United States to host the 2023 Apec summit. AP reported that Russia raised objections to the US hosting.

Ardern confirmed the US and Peru had offered to host the 2023 and 2024 events, respectively.

“I expect in fairly short order we'll have consensus on those two offers. It's not an issue that is substantively discussed at leader level,” Ardern said.

Supplied Apec 2021 has been hosted by New Zealand virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thailand has already been confirmed as host for the 2022 Apec forum.

The final Apec summit was the second leaders meeting for the 2021 forum, the first being an “informal” meeting held in July in which leaders committed to reducing tariffs on Covid-19 vaccines and eliminating trade barriers on vaccine-related goods.

The statement from leaders on Saturday confirmed the countries' commitment to reducing vaccine trade barriers, digitising trade processes for medical products, and supporting a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights of Covid-19 vaccines.

Leaders also agreed on a series of goals to meet Apec’s “Putrajaya Vision”, a statement on how the region will economically operate by 2040, with the resulting plan being titled the “Aotearoa Goals”.

Climate policy featured heavily in the talks. Ardern said Apec economies had made a significant commitment to reach a “standstill” on fossil fuel subsidies, something New Zealand has been advocating for.

Ending fossil fuel subsidies, which incentivise the production or consumption of fossil fuels by making them cheaper, has been on the Apec agenda for a decade.

“We’ve made this agreement at a time when economies are looking to stimulate their economies, they're looking to recover from Covid-19,” Ardern said.

“It's been brought to light for some [Apec economies] that they spend more on fossil fuel subsidies than on healthcare, and I think that's been a real awakening for many members.”

Despite the agreement being voluntary, and an implementation plan yet to be finalised, Ardern said there was an “absolute expectation” Apec economies would meet the agreement.

“It is more than has been achieved in other institutions who have sought the same thing.”

Ardern said when New Zealand took on hosting of Apec, there was a need to give the forum – troubled by great power struggle, protest and the Covid-19 pandemic – a “surer footing”.

"There was a need for us to make progress on really key fundamental issues which Apec hadn't put, perhaps in the past, as much of a stake in the ground.”