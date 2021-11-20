The eight key issues the Groundswell group is protesting about

The “Howl of a Protest” convoy of 500 tractors and utility vehicles that drove from Richmond to Nelson. The protest was organised by Groundswell NZ (first published July 2021)

The Groundswell “grassroots rural movement” behind nationwide protests on Sunday wants changes to eight areas of government policy.

Seven of the issues are largely unchanged since the movement’s first protest – the “Howl of a Protest” – in July, during which an estimated 60,000 people drove tractors, trucks and utes down main streets in more than 50 places across the country.

The new issue since then is the Government’s Three Waters Reform Programme.

Those involved in the “Mother of All Protests” at 1pm on Sunday plan to drive their utes, tractors, trucks or cars to their nearest town centre, where the group’s statement will be played over the Newstalk ZB at 1.35pm.

The group’s website said it was seeking a halt to, and a rewrite of, unworkable regulations, covering freshwater, indigenous biodiversity, climate change, and the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill.

Tractors drive through in Stoke during the Howl of a Protest organised by Groundswell in July. (MARTIN DE RUYTER /THE NELSON MAIL)

It lists the eight “requests” it is making to the Government in a position statement.

National Policy Statement on Freshwater

Groundswell said the National Policy Statement on Freshwater must be reworked to take into account regional differences.

The statement was gazetted in August 2020 as part of a package that the Government said brought in new rules to protect and restore freshwater.

The rules included putting controls on farm practices such as winter grazing and feedlots, stricter controls on nitrogen pollution, and included a requirement for mandatory and enforceable farm environment plans.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Much of New Zealand’s indigenous biodiversity is on privately owned and managed land.

National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity

The National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity should be scrapped, Groundswell said. The policy punished landowners who had been proactive in conservation, and turned biodiversity into a liability.

The statement was supposed to have been delivered in April, but that timeframe has been extended to the end of 2021.

A government summary of the discussion document on the proposed national policy statement said the statement would affect the management of biodiversity on all types of land including public, private and Māori land.

Much of New Zealand’s indigenous biodiversity was on privately owned and managed land. That included ecosystems that were poorly, if at all, represented within public conservation land, such as lowland ecosystems.

The proposed national policy statement sought actions from councils and landowners to show the vital role we all played in ensuring indigenous biodiversity was maintained, the summary said.

Councils would need to implement regional biodiversity strategies to align communities behind a shared set of priorities.

Significant Natural Areas

Significant Natural Area (SNA) regulations were a land grab, and must be abandoned or reworked, with funding redirected to proven systems such as the QEII National Trust, Groundswell said.

SNAs are areas with significant indigenous vegetation, habitats or fauna. Councils are responsible for identifying them, and they are protected by the Resource Management Act.

They are a key part of the proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity, which will require councils to consistently identify areas with significant vegetation and habitats of indigenous fauna and manage their protection through regional and district plans, and consent processes.

“Significant Natural Areas would be identified by councils and ecologists working with landowners, using significance criteria developed by ecologists,” according to the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity discussion document.

Stuff Menas Kansen has been returning to Central Otago from Vanuatu for ten years for the fruit picking season in order to support his family back home

Bringing in seasonal rural workers from overseas

Groundswell wants seasonal rural workers from overseas to be prioritised through MIQ. Rural contractors, horticulturalists, dairy farmers and fruit pickers were urgently needed, Groundswell said.

The mental strain on farmers and growers of continuous long hours and product loss was becoming unbearable.

Seasonal workers are able to travel to New Zealand from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu without undergoing a two-week stay in managed isolation, the Government announced in August.

Emissions Trading Scheme

The fifth request is that “unworkable” elements of climate change policy should be withdrawn.

As a result of the Emissions Trading Scheme large areas of farmland were being incentivised into pines, and a significant cost burden was being borne by the world’s most emissions-efficient farmers, Groundswell said.

The New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme is part of the country’s response to climate change. It prices emissions as part of efforts to drive down planet-heating pollution.

New Zealand has made a number of climate change commitments, and recently raised it gas-cutting goal for 2030 to be more in line with international promises under the Paris Agreement. Most emissions savings in the next decade will be made by buying carbon credits overseas, because the Government believes it is too difficult to make them on-shore.

In December, the Government declared a climate change emergency. At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the burden for the next generation if action was not taken.

Groundswell NZ's position statement says: “The NZ Emissions Trading Scheme is seeing large areas of farmland incentivised into pines and a significant cost-burden borne by the world’s most emissions-efficient farmers. The unworkable elements of climate-change policy which are crucifying farmers and growers must be withdrawn.”

Farmers are currently exempt from the Emissions Trading Scheme. At the moment, the agricultural industry and Government are designing a different scheme to cover farms and agricultural gases, which is expected to come into effect in 2025.

The reference to incentives in the Emissions Trading Scheme is a reference to concerns among some farmers that the ETS' payments for storing carbon has helped make it more profitable to convert some farmland - particularly less profitable land - to trees.

The Government is considering changing the ETS and other policies to exert more control over what is planted, where.It’s also mulling whether to intervene in permanent pine forests being planted for carbon credits. A decision will be made by the end of 2022.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Lake Heron is the centre of the new 67,000-hectare Hakatere Conservation Park, created under the tenure review process.

Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill

The Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill was an unnecessary burden that must be lifted, Groundswell said.

The law will end the tenure review process, under which pastoral lessees had an opportunity to buy land capable of economic use, while land with high conservation values was protected and restored to full Crown ownership as conservation land.

During the second reading of the bill, Minister for Land Information Damien O’Connor said leaseholders would continue to operate their properties with perpetual right of renewal.

While leaseholders already needed landowner consent for many activities, under the new law leaseholders would need consent from the Commissioner of Crown Lands under an improved process for higher-impact activities, O’Connor said. Some activities that had major impacts on the values of the high country would not be allowed.

The National Party opposes the bill, with MP Nicola Grigg saying it would lead to worse environmental outcomes, will not improve pastoral farming in the high country, and will change the relationship between leaseholders and the Crown from one of partnership, to one based on regulation and policing.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The Government’s clean car package aims to encourage people to buy zero and low-emission vehicles.

Clean Car Package

Groundswell called for the Clean car package – also known as the ute tax – to be scrapped. There was no electric alternative to the ute, Groundswell said. Utes were essential to farmers, horticulturalists, industry support people and tradespeople.

Two key initiatives in the package are the Clean Car Import Standard and the Clean Car Discount.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the proposed Clean Car Standard was a government target that would regulate importers to reduce CO2 emissions of vehicles entering New Zealand.

The Clean Car Discount would encourage buyer demand by providing rebates for zero and low-emission light vehicles registered in New Zealand for the first time.

The Clean Car Discount came into effect in July and until March would provide rebates (subject to funding limitations) for eligible new and used light electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), after they were registered in New Zealand for the first time.

From April 1, 2022 the Clean Car Discount would be based on the CO2 emissions of vehicles. Those with zero or low emissions would qualify for a rebate and those with high emissions would incur a fee.

Details provided by the Government when it announced the scheme in June showed that once fees started to be charged, the maximum fee for new cars with high emissions would be $5175, while the highest fee for used vehicles would be $2875. The fee for a Ford Ranger was expected to be $2780, and a Toyota Hilux $2900.

SUPPLIED A burst water pipe in Wellington. The Government plans to create four water service entities to be responsible for drinking water, stormwater and wastewater.

Three Waters Reform

And the new issue: Three Waters Reform, under which the Government is proposing that drinking water, stormwater and wastewater will become the responsibility of four publicly owned water service entities, from July 2024.

“This is just one more example of the tsunami of unworkable regulations being forced on New Zealanders and is blatant theft of the assets of council ratepayers,” Groundswell said.

Read more about in Stuff’s Three Waters: an idiot's guide to the massive water fight.