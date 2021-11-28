Stoic rural deputy mayors paid up to $90,000 less than their mayoral counterparts

Deputy mayors have had more on their plate in a term featuring Covid and various reforms. Pictured is Waipā deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk (centre) with councillors Andrew Brown (right) and Lou Brown during a video made in Te Awamutu to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Rural Waikato deputy mayors are stepping up to share the workload during the pandemic but are paid up to $90,000 less than their mayoral counterparts.

Despite the large pay gap, deputy mayors remain reluctant to put their hands up for a pay rise but agree their workload has scaled up over the past 18 months.

Councils around the country are finalising their annual reports, which include a breakdown of elected members’ remuneration, set at the beginning of each electoral term.

The next chance to revisit pay rates will be after the local government election on October 8, 2022.

READ MORE:

* Hard data showing crime link to Covid-19 needed before CCTV network can be upgraded

* Council sets new, 'bitterly' disappointing remuneration after committee restructure

* Deputy mayor of Waipā will earn $10k less than her male predecessor



The Remuneration Authority sets the pool of money for elected members to allocate to positions on their councils.

Remuneration for mayors is set directly by the authority.

The role of an elected member at a metro council, like Hamilton, Wellington or Christchurch, is considered a full-time job.

Others are deemed to be somewhere between half and full-time, or below 50 per cent of a full-time job.

Tom Lee/Stuff Liz Stolwyk said working as an elected member was not financially attractive but the rewards came in serving the community.

Waipā District Council was expected to sign off its annual report by the end of November.

It showed the deputy mayor’s remuneration was $43,335 while the mayor’s role was $135,500.

Liz Stolwyk was appointed deputy mayor in 2019 and agreed her role was more than 30 hours a week.

“This term in particular has been very busy with Three Waters and local government reforms, working with our community on Covid-19 related matters.

“It is an incredibly rewarding role to serve your community and that is why I do it, irrespective of the pay rate.”

She was able to work as deputy mayor around her own business and family.

“But for anyone considering an elected member role, it isn’t financially attractive, the reward is a healthy vibrant community that you have helped support.”

SUPPLIED “You’re not going to get rich quick, or get rich slow, by doing this job,” Hauraki deputy mayor Paul Milner said – it's about community service.

Remuneration for Hauraki District Council’s deputy mayor’s job was $41,074 while the mayor’s was $118,000.

Deputy mayor Paul Milner said workload for all elected members had increased.

“The sheer amount of large documents we have to read now is incredible, for the Three Waters, Reserve Management Act and Future of Local Government reviews.”

Milner is in his sixth term on council, his first as deputy mayor.

“To be a deputy mayor on a rural council you really have to have that community service reason for being there, you’re not going to get rich quick, or get rich slow, by doing this job.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF “The role of a deputy mayor is more than what it used to be ... but I don’t think it’s a full-time job,” Matamata-Piako deputy mayor Neil Goodger said.

Matamata-Piako District Council deputy mayor Neil Goodger said rural councillors faced the same challenges as their metro counterparts but the rural remuneration level was lower.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve got a wastewater plant that’s worth $15 million or $5m, you still have to make the same call for your community.”

The deputy mayor’s position at Matamata-Piako was paid $39,392 and the mayor, $123,000.

“The role of a deputy mayor is more than what it used to be ... but I don’t think it’s a full-time job, I can still run my own business as well.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Taupō deputy mayor Christine Rankin said the pay gap between a mayor and deputy mayor should be smaller.

Former Labour MP and Department of Social Welfare boss Christine Rankin was elected to the Taupō District Council and became its deputy mayor in 2019.

The Taupō deputy mayor’s position came with $43,892 remuneration while the mayor’s was $124,269.

“I act as if this is a $200,000 position because I love it and put a lot of effort into it and I think deputy mayors around the country would feel the same.

“I’ve heard some people say it’s a social service and it doesn’t matter how much you get paid but to a certain extent, it does.”

She thought the pay gap between the deputy and the mayor should be smaller.

“But that will be something the next deputy mayor, whoever that might be, may want to look at with the other councillors after the next election.”