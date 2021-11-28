Green MP Julie Anne Genter cycles to hospital while in labour - again

Green list MP Julie Anne Genter cycled to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning while in labour.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter​ has welcomed her second child after cycling to hospital, while in labour, at 2am – again.

Within 45 minutes of arriving, she gave birth at Wellington Hospital.

“So glad we didn’t walk!” Genter told Stuff.

Genter shared the news on social media, saying she wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it ended up happening.

“At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of the family," she wrote on Facebook.

The original plan was for her partner Peter Nunns to ride the cargo bike with her in the front, but with the hospital bag, there would have been too much weight.

So Genter “just got out and rode”.

“Contractions were not super intense at that point, I probably had [three] on the ride in, and another in the car park.”

Genter added on social media the contractions picked up in intensity by the time they arrived at the hospital 10 minutes later.

Genter made headlines around the world in 2018 when she cycled to the hospital in labour with her first child. The family didn’t own a car and primarily got around by bike.

The politician shared photos of her ride in, smiling in the hospital car park after a contraction, and with her newborn.

She said the baby was healthy, happy and sleeping. Her partner, Nunns​, was also doing the latter.

“Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson​ commented on Genter’s post on Instagram congratulating her.

“Aunty Marama is so happy for you all and so typical you cycled in again lol!!! Love to you and Peter and the babies.”

Genter announced her pregnancy in May.

In 2018, the Green list MP welcomed the birth of her son after a bike ride to Auckland City Hospital to be induced. She and Nunn rode in at the time because “there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew”, but the ride also put her in the “best possible mood”, she said at the time.