Voters in Tauranga say it's time for a 'major overhaul' of National's leadership

Lester Arnold said National’s Shane Reti looked like a good replacement for Judith Collins but he did not feature in the list of candidates who might want the job.

Simon Bridges may fancy himself as National’s leader again but those on the streets of his Tauranga electorate feel it’s time for a change in direction.

Lester Arnold, 69, said National needed “a major overhaul”.

“It needs a leader who is knowledgeable, someone who has integrity and would not be swayed by all of these pressure groups.

“I’m more of a National voter than Labour but at the moment there doesn’t seem much to vote for, National’s done a good job of wiping itself off the map.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff University students Camryn Stent and Emma Cornhill said National needed a leader who was more in touch with younger New Zealanders.

Arnold and other voters quizzed along The Strand in Tauranga and in the city’s CBD on Sunday were eagerly awaiting the party’s leadership decision on Tuesday, triggered by the departure of Judith Collins.

There was some support for Bridges though, even from Labour supporters, who felt the MP was unfairly targeted by Collins.

One of those was Wendy Cawley, 61, who thought Bridges had done a good job for Tauranga.

1 NEWS At a party function in 2016, Bridges made a remark that upset Jacqui Dean.

“I don’t think the other candidates are any good but Simon has done it before and I reckon he could stand a good chance.”

University students Camryn Stent, 20 and Emma Cornhill, 19, did not think Judith Collins resonated with younger voters.

“I remember when she said she had to Google what conversion therapy was and I thought, she should be up with all of that for our LGBTQ+ community,” Stent said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Duncan and Ann Davidson said they might think about voting ACT if National couldn’t regroup in time for the next election.

The students did not vote for National at the last election but were still keen to see a good leader appointed for the party.

National needed a leader who could appeal to all age groups and demographics, they said.

“We need someone who better understands students, someone who understands more about tertiary education,” Cornhill said.

David Taylor-Bizet, 84, said Bridges had learnt a lot from his mistakes.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Chrissi Wooding said Chris Luxon presented as a better option for National’s leadership.

“I might give him my vote again next time. As far as leaders, I am torn between Simon and Dr [Shane] Reti.

“I like him [Reti], he has got a nice manner and he sounded as if he was in control of things.”

“A good leader should be someone who knows where the country is going.”

Duncan Davidson, 74 and his wife Ann Davidson, 70, were visiting Tauranga from Cambridge but were keeping an eye on the National leadership change.

“I was sorry to see Simon go the first time,” Ann said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Chantal and David Taylor-Bizet were waiting for the outcome of the National party leadership decision.

“He said he has come back strong but I don’t really know who will take the leadership position.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Simon there but possibly Chris Luxon would be good, that would be the only other one I would go for.”

The Davidsons said if there was no strong National leadership contender, they would think about spending their party vote on ACT.

Chrissi Wooding, 68, said Bridges had “no warmth or personality” and if he gets back into leadership he will “cause an awful lot of trouble”.

“I do like Chris Luxon but does he have enough experience? He’s got John Key’s backing and has been out in the world working [Air NZ chief executive].

“He has a better concept of working that what most MPs who have only been MPs would have.”