'Caution' means New Zealand won't get 'green' light settings for foreseeable future

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed Auckland and lower-vaccinated regions will enter the new Covid-19 framework on red, with the rest of the country in orange.

The freedoms of the “green” settings of the new traffic light system will not be experienced this summer, or in the foreseeable future, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern forecast a lengthy and vague “transition period”.

Ardern on Monday announced how the restrictions of the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, or the “traffic light” system, would be applied to different regions from December 3 – but the circumstances under which regions would move to the most permissive green light setting remain unclear.

“Over the summer period, through this transition ... we do expect that the country will either be in orange or red settings through that period,” she said.

Cabinet has determined that much of the North Island, including Northland, Auckland, Taupō, Rotorua, Kawerau, Whanganui, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne, and Ruapehu districts, would be placed in the more restrictive “red” setting as of Friday.

The rest of the North Island, including Waikato, Wellington, and Wairarapa, as well as the South Island will move to “orange”.

Ardern said, when determining the traffic light settings, the Government would consider the following: vaccination rates, health system capacity in a region, contact tracing and case management capacity, the number and spread of cases in a region, and the possible impact on vulnerable populations.

This same set of criteria applied to the green light setting. Despite Ardern saying two weeks ago that the Government would provide detail on “what it would take to move” between the settings, there was no firm indication of this given on Monday.

“We've avoided the exponential increase of cases that we saw it in Sydney and Melbourne. We have dramatically increased vaccination rates, and we've done so with good spread across the country.

“But that does not mean it's time to lift all restrictions, as some countries have ... This new system does not represent a considerable loosening of protections.

“The way we've applied the criteria in these initial decisions is different ... Over time, we would likely see that change.”

Many of the regions that will enter the red setting on Friday have rates of vaccinations rates of less than 70 per cent, when counting the percentage of the eligible population that has received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In the South Island, areas of the West Coast and the western Marlborough Sounds also have less than 70 per cent second dose coverage and will enter at the orange setting.

Ardern said vaccination of a region was a “significant factor”, but in the case of the South Island areas with lower vaccinations rates, the smaller population base and ability to require each traveller heading to the South Island to be vaccinated or tested were also factored in.

Cabinet ministers will review their traffic light setting decisions on December 13, and then January 17. After that date, Cabinet will review the settings each fortnight.

For the first two weeks of the move into the new traffic light system, the hard boundary around Auckland, will remain. From December 15 Aucklanders will be able to leave the city with either a vaccine pass or a negative test.

Ardern said Auckland could potentially move from the red to orange setting before Christmas, and other regions in red that want to be orange by Christmas should “work really hard on vaccinations”.

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult said the move to orange was “pretty much what we expected”.

“Everyone would like to go to green, but given the circumstances this was probably the safest move.”

“I’m interested in seeing what happens with the review... If we went to green in January, that’s about as good as we could expect.”

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said, given the lack of community cases in the region, he had hoped to go straight to green.

“[There needs to be a] balance between the economic good of the community and the health of the community... At the moment we don’t have that.”

Tourism-dependent places like Queenstown, Te Anau, and the West Coast’s Fox and Franz Josef glaciers should be moved to green as soon as possible, he said, especially if there had been no community cases there.

“The health and wealth of our community depend on having that good economic base.”

Smith said he was just pleased the South island was not starting at red.

“I would’ve been pretty grumpy about that.”

- additional reporting by Amber Allott