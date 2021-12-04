Career success and 'profound' loss in rollercoaster week for new National deputy leader Nicola Willis

Christopher Luxon has been elected leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as deputy leader.

Wellington list MP Nicola Willis has had the biggest week of her career.

On Monday, the National Party was locked in yet another internal battle over who should be its leader.

By Tuesday, Willis had become its new deputy leader, dressed in National blue and marching through Parliament with Christopher Luxon, the party's latest leader.

She was clearly enjoying the moment -- her smile hardly faltered all day. But this high point in her political career coincided with a sad family moment: on Wednesday, Willis attended the funeral of her mother-in-law.

READ MORE:

* National Party leadership: Now Christopher Luxon's big job of rebuilding begins

* National leadership: New deputy Nicola Willis says she will focus on stopping party infighting

* Nicola Willis elected deputy leader of the National Party



On Thursday night, before making her first trip in her new leadership role -- to Invercargill to meet with farmers, business and community leaders -- she sat down to talk about an emotional rollercoaster of a week.

“The loss of our mother-in-law is a pretty profound thing to have happened to our family,” she said sitting on the couch in her third floor Parliament office, as the adrenaline rush dies down.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis had the biggest week of her career when she was made deputy leader of the National Party.

But she is as much in politician mode as ever, with fighting talk about the challenge the Opposition will now bring to the Labour Government.

It was a historic week for the party, which began with an email late last Wednesday night. The day before, Dianne Small, mother to Willis’ husband Duncan, passed away aged 73.

On Thursday National Party MPs removed the yoke of Judith Collins’ leadership, after her self-detonation over a serious misconduct allegation against Simon Bridges, which accuser National MP Jacqui Dean has since described as a “power-play” between Bridges and Collins.

It sparked a chaotic and busy time for the caucus with Willis making “lots of phone calls, [spending] lots of time with colleagues” to work out where the party was headed. She also “religiously” blocked out time with her family, including her four children aged between 6 and 11, as they grappled with the family’s loss.

“So it's been a mixture of literally playing Lego and doing trains and cooking breakfast and then also time on the phone, talking policy on the future of the party and on the future of the country.”

The phone calls went in her favour, and by Tuesday she was named deputy leader of the National Party. In midst of this, she found the time to reflect on “relationships and family and love and the things that matter”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis’ smile didn’t falter as she spoke for the first time alongside party leader Christopher Luxon on Tuesday.

“That's helped give me perspective, during some times when things could have got stressful or I could have been worried about things.”

Willis’ quick ascension in her party – rising from 45 to 14 on the party list last May under Muller, to 13 under Judith Collins, to becoming its deputy more than a year later – is a testament to her political nous.

Sir John Key, in whose office she was a senior adviser while he was Prime Minister, describes her as “outstanding” with a “tremendous intellect”, and as someone who is hardworking and dedicated.

But she is at the helm of a party which has deep divisions to bridge before the next election. Willis repeated her leader’s earlier sentiments that the party would ‘draw a line’ under its recent history, which saw it flip between five leaders in as many years.

She played a role in the chaos, and was involved in last year’s Todd Muller coup which unseated Simon Bridges. But the unanimous support for Luxon – and for her as deputy – points to a new era of “goodwill” in the party.

“He was literally elected by all 33 of us and that's quite special, and then he called for nominations for deputy, and the same happened,” she said.

“I think that's a very strong start. What it means is that everyone in the caucus has formed the view that this is the leadership team to take us forward. That happened because of a really deep sense that our members expect us to come together to be united to be stable, to be strong.”

Willis is seen as a stand-out National MP, alongside Erica Stanford and Chris Bishop, who describes her as his “best mate in politics”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF New National leader Christopher Luxon sits down with Stuff political editor Luke Malpass to outline his plan for National.

Willis is keen to keep the housing portfolio, having helped spearhead a bi-partisan housing deal with the Labour Government to remove red tape and allow up to three homes of up to three storeys to be built on most sites without resource consent.

But much has been made of her leader’s housing portfolio and whether this undermines their ability to speak on the housing crisis. She doesn’t believe it reduces his credibility and instead believes the Labour Government has tried to “invoke the politics of envy” around home-ownership through banning foreign buyers, and adding taxes to landlords.

“None of that has actually solved our housing challenges,” she said. “I think we actually have to look at policy settings which allow more housing to be built.”

This involves planning law, infrastructure and the building and construction market, she added.

Robyn Edie Nicola Willis has had a rollercoaster of a week.

Much has also been made of Luxon’s evangelical Christian faith – one unusual for New Zealand politics. Asked whether she thinks a politician’s faith is up for discussion, she said her leader had made it “really clear that it's not something that he's going to be bringing to work each day, and it's not going to be the lens that he takes to policy decisions”.

Willis brings her experience under Key and time at Fonterra to her promotion. She has a working understanding of New Zealand’s trade dependence on China, and experience resolving potential conflict through her roles at the dairy giant.

Fonterra has fielded calls it needs to diversify away from China amid simmering tensions between Beijing and the West. China has been under pressure for its human rights record, including its treatment of Uygher people, as well as its co-operation on investigating the origins of Covid-19.

“[The] Labour Government is a continuation of the last National government's commitment to China as a vital trading partner – a respected friend on the world stage, who we work closely with, but also an acknowledgement that from time to time, there are areas we disagree with.”

While she has had a relatively short career as a politician, entering Parliament as a list MP in 2017, she has had a longer career in politics which started when she first worked for Bill English in 2003.

But she was also interested in journalism, and nearly took up a job under veteran political reporter and Newstalk ZB political editor Barry Soper. She decided to stay in politics, and the journalism gig went to Jessica Mutch-McKay, now TVNZ’s political editor.

The mask didn’t slip on Tuesday when Newshub political editor Tova O’Brien asked her why she was deputy and not leader given she had more political experience.

Ross Giblin Nicola Willis at her Karori home where she lives with her husband Duncan and four young children.

When asked again on Thursday, she said Luxon was a proven leader who has led big businesses and overseen big budgets and huge teams.

“He has a track record of delivering results for shareholders for the people that work for him and that gives me enormous confidence.”

Of course, she brings other strengths – “and I'm proud of those,” she said.

She is a natural orator, a skill she honed in Victoria University’s debating club. In the lead-up to the 2008 election, those who were there say she “dealt” to Key in a trial-run debate, and stopped to ensure Key didn’t lose his confidence.

And it was in the debating club where she met the man who would become her husband. They would be friends before getting together a few years later, and marrying when she was 25.

STUFF National Party leader Christopher Luxon announces Simon Bridges will be the party's infrastructure and finance spokesperson (full press conference).

“I still remember being at one of my first Victoria debating society meetings and this tall, redheaded man walking in the room and I thought to myself, he's really handsome even though his jeans are like three inches too short, and he’s wearing really geeky running shoes,” she said. “He was the third speaker and I was second speaker and we travelled to tournaments around the country and actually around the world and then the rest is really history.”

Her mother-in-law played a big role in her busy family life, and was a special and wonderful person, Willis said.

Her wider family – including her parents who live five minutes away – have been hugely supportive to ensure the plates keep spinning.