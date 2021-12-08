Covid-19: Slow action on child poverty could result in more children in hospital

PM Jacinda Ardern talks about child poverty after the release of statistics in Feburary, 2021. Another report was released in May.

Expect more sick children in the emergency department, an emeritus professor and retired paediatrician warns, as the Government’s easing of Covid-19 social contact rules collides with its slow action on child poverty.

Two reports on child poverty released this week show the plight of New Zealand’s most vulnerable children, while the easing of public health pandemic restrictions – such as mask wearing and a focus on coughing and hand hygiene – will increase the circulation of viruses and bacteria and land more children in hospital with preventable diseases.

“When lockdowns are finished, which they are, as we open things up then we have these children at risk again of high hospitalisation rates. We are on a tight rope here with children falling off all the time,” Dr Innes Asher explained.

A Child Poverty Action Group stocktake, co-authored by Asher and released on Wednesday, found the Government has failed to fully meet any of the 42 recommendations made by its own Welfare Expert Advisory Group in 2019.

123RF.COM/Stuff More children are expected to fall ill from preventable diseases as a result of poverty as social contact increases. (File photo)

If enacted, Asher says they would’ve cushioned the blow for society’s most vulnerable children, with research showing an extra 18,000 were pushed into poverty in the first year of the pandemic. Roughly one in five children is in a household which receives a benefit.

“We have had opportunities to get things better, and this is the frustration,” she said.

“A lot could've been done which would have made things easier and less stressful for families and shoring things up for children if the Government had taken the steps that were required. Children can't wait and they’re now waiting nearly three years after this report came out.”

A couple on a supported living payment with one child would have been denied more than $25,000 by April because welfare reform was not implemented as quickly the group recommended, Asher said.

“These are significant sums that could have made a vital difference to family and whānau wellbeing, particularly during the pandemic."

But the Government had made some progress, including increasing benefits in May – a move it projected would lift between 19,000 and 33,000 out of poverty by mid-2022.

Meanwhile, the Child Poverty Monitor, released on Monday, showed the Government was largely on track to meet its targets before March 2020, but Maori, Pacific children and disabled children or those living with a disabled caregiver were still left behind.

Nearly 20 per cent of tamariki Māori and 26.7 per cent of Pacific children regularly went without essential items compared with a national average of 11.3 per cent, the data shows.

Asher said the problem was “dire” and bold action was needed immediately to stop more children living below the breadline.

“A lot of children are in the deepest poverty, entrenched poverty, intergenerational now, and we need to take big, bold steps,” she said.

“I think we thought we would see transformational work in this area but that hasn’t occurred and we are just seeing little creaks downwards in the numbers of kids in poverty.”