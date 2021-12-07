'Our greatest shame': Eliminating violence will take a generation's work

Family violence in New Zealand costs $2 billion a year. A new strategy aims to make better investment of that money.

A new strategy to address “two of our nation’s greatest shames” aims to eliminate family and sexual violence within a generation, by drawing on Māori knowledge to create widespread societal change.

Te Aorerekura, to be launched on Tuesday, says it “rebalances” the country’s efforts more towards preventing violence, creating accountability, and helping people heal - instead of simply cleaning up afterwards.

Designed as a “whole of government plan” for the $2 billion-a-year sector, the strategy was built with input from the ten ministries that make up the Joint Venture on family and sexual violence, the sector, survivors, perpetrators, communities and tangata whenua.

It comes after the strategy’s first draft - written the last political term under the leadership of Green Party MP Jan Logie - was deemed “too Māori” by ministers and thrown out, causing heavy criticism from the Auditor-General that the strategy process was taking too long and the joint agencies involved were not co-operating enough.

READ MORE:

* Sexual violence strategy: ‘Fighting four decades of status quo’

* Strategy to transform family violence written off as 'too Māori'

* Māori women leaving violent relationships say social services 'hostile' towards them



Dom Thomas/RNZ Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was made the first minister of family and sexual violence.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who was made the minister for family and sexual violence, said the biggest challenge was creating a shared definition of violence, because everyone already agreed they needed better outcomes.

“Te Aorerekura acknowledges that the way we have been working to date has not brought peace and the ability for people to live free from violence,” said Davidson.

“Prevention and healing need a far bigger focus that we have ever had. We’ve had research and reports and reports and reports, and the community have told us the same thing: we need to stop it happening in the first place.”

Te Aorerekura frames family and sexual violence as the misuse of power by one person, to coerce, control, punish or get what they want at someone else’s expense.

While anyone could use violence, it said, gender inequities - such as the social acceptance of men’s dominance, entitlement, and physical and sexual aggression - meant that men were more likely to use violence than other groups.

Equally, while anyone could be a victim of violence, “socially accepted hierarchies” like ableism, sexism, racism or homophobia, meant violence was more likely to occur in some situations than in others.

The elderly, the disabled, the queer community, ethnic minorities all suffered disproportionately, it said. But the most common targets of violence were women and children, particularly if they were Māori. Nearly 50 percent of wāhine Māori experience partner abuse.

In acknowledgement of that, the strategy’s guiding principles were rooted deeply in principles from Te Ao Māori.

Chris Skelton Concepts from Māori law, supplanted during the colonisation of New Zealand, are recognised within the new strategy.

This includes recognising the view that family violence and sexual violence are transgressions of mana and whakapapa; and solutions must focus on healing, restoration, redress and a return to a state of noa, or normality (as opposed to ‘tapu’, a sacred or restricted state).

Perhaps most strongly, the strategy is focused on relationships, and whakawhanaungatanga, including the relationship between Māori and the state, but also relationships between providers and the community, all which have suffered from what it called “low-trust, transactional commissioning services” in the past.

It says it aims to move towards “more respectful, high-trust funding and decision-making”, and shared practice.

In all, the strategy has 40 action points - some which are new initiatives, like strengthening wāhine Māori leadership - and others which build on work already underway, like upskilling those who work in the courts about trauma; or educating youth about healthy relationships.

It will also focus on better data collection, with annual hui where the action points can be updated. An investment plan will begin in August next year.

Sector experts who were invited to give feedback on the strategy say while the plan was sometimes vague or bureaucratic in terms of the actions it would take, the commitment to working with tangata whenua was positive.

“We are tired of waiting, we are tired of hobbling and cobbling together remedies to support our whanau and we are tired of fighting a system,” said Lisa Smith, the pūkenga whakarongo at the National Network of Family Violence Services. “We know it’s not working. Surviving is not good enough. We want people to have choices to live their best life. To fill their potential.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Ang Jury, Women's Refuge CEO, says the plan is a “good start, but just a start”.

Kaikorero of Tu Wāhine Trust, Hera Pierce, said empowering the mana of wāhine Māori was one of the most important aspects of eliminating violence, and she respected the plan for embracing that.

“My hope is that it will be adhered to and listened to by our people , because there is always hope,” she said. “But it needs to be resourced. Those that hold the purse strings need to have a relationship with tangata whenua.”

Deborah Mackenzie, of the survivor’s network Backbone Collective, said she would have liked to see more concrete actions that would address the needs of survivors - for example a support package or a non-refundable grant for when they left abusive homes.

“Many victim-survivors were very clear in the feedback they shared with Backbone on what actions they need - and that’s material resources and support including housing, food, and financial support, delivered in a safe, easy and non stigmatising way,” she said. “Imagine if practical support like that was one of the actions outlined in Te Aorerekura.”

Head of Women’s Refuge, Ang Jury, said the plan was a good start, and now the real work would begin.

“I very much hope they will focus on prevention,” she said. “I think education needs to go beyond healthy relationships, to teach about empathy. It sounds soft and waffly but it’s hard to hurt someone when you feel empathy.”

Jury was interested to see what the opposition parties made of the strategy, she said, because ten years ago, another previous plan was thrown out in a change of government, and she wouldn’t want that repeated.

“It has to have cross-party support. We can’t afford to being forever re-inventing the wheel, stopping and starting again.”

The launch will be held at Te Papa this morning.

Who is worst affected by violence?