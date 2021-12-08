Judge challenges power of panel to inquire into alleged conduct

An unnamed judge is challenging the power of a conduct panel to inquire into alleged conduct. (File photo)

The unnamed judge facing a rarely used judicial conduct panel is challenging whether the panel can conduct the inquiry.

Not even the gender of the judge has been released and the panel has made interim non-publication orders for the judge’s identity and the background circumstances, the panel has said in a written statement.

The three-person panel of Chief High Court Judge Susan Thomas, District Court judge Lawrence Hinton, and former diplomat Jacqueline Caine (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha), said the judge had filed several applications.

The judge challenged the panel’s jurisdiction to conduct the inquiry in the particular circumstances of the case, the panel said. That would be the first question it had to decide.

The question of what can be published about the inquiry will not be considered again until the first issue was decided, at the earliest, the panel said.

No hearings had been scheduled, it said.

The Judicial Conduct Commissioner, Alan Ritchie, who conducted a confidential preliminary examination into a complaint about the judge’s conduct, recommended the panel’s appointment. Attorney-General David Parker appointed the panel in late August.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Chief High Court Judge Susan Thomas heads the three-person judicial conduct panel. (File photo)

The complaint against the judge was mentioned in Ritchie’s latest annual report.

“On my assessment, the conduct, if established, would fall well short of accepted judicial standards,” he said.

The appointment of a panel could ultimately lead to a judge being removed from office. It reports to the Attorney-General, including an opinion about whether consideration of removal of the judge was justified.

The Governor-General would formally remove a judge from office.

It is only the second time a judicial conduct panel has been appointed. The work of the first panel ended in late 2010 when the judge being investigated, Justice Bill Wilson of the Supreme Court, resigned.