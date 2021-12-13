'Just a f...ing secretary': Former MP Nick Smith bullied, harassed and swore at staff, according to a draft report

In this RNZ report from June, then-National Party leader Judith Collins all but confirmed she warned MP Nick Smith that the media was on to a story about an altercation in his office.

In June, veteran National MP Nick Smith quit in a haze of uncertainty over what he’d actually done to be forced out by then-party leader Judith Collins. The draft of a report into allegations he mistreated staff finally sheds some light. National Correspondent Steve Kilgallon reports.

He allegedly shouted so loudly at one Parliamentary worker that spittle landed on their face. He told another: “I am the MP, and you’re just the f...ing secretary.” He was known as a “challenge” to work for. Nick Smith, a veteran of Parliament, protested his innocence, but a damning draft report played a key part in ending his career.

Six months later, the ripples have yet to subside: Smith’s former executive assistant is taking employment action against Parliamentary Services, claiming he was “left as roadkill”. His advocate has called for an official inquiry into Parliamentary Services boss Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, saying that a bullying culture remains rife.

It’s a dispute that begins in January 2020, when a politically-ambitious young man fresh from university secured his first job. He was employed by Parliamentary Services to work in the office of senior National Party MP Nick Smith, the so-called ‘father of the house’, the unofficial honorific for the longest continuously-serving MP.

The man was warned Smith would be “challenging”. At one gathering, when he was introduced as Smith’s EA, another MP yelled “good luck”. They were prophetic warnings.

It all ended expensively, with an eight-month investigation by barrister Rachel Burt, who considered a complaint about Smith’s behaviour, and a counter-claim by Smith against the staffer.

Burt’s draft report, delivered in April this year and obtained by Stuff, almost entirely supports the staff member’s version of events and contains damning criticism of Smith’s behaviour from a range of Parliamentary staff.

The draft says that Smith's behaviour was demeaning, unacceptable, harassment, and “bullying behaviour”, even if Smith didn't recognise it as bullying. During his short time in Smith’s office the staff member’s wellbeing suffered and his health and safety was placed at risk.

The draft also suggested two other Parliamentary staff members were subjected to behaviour which could be considered harassment, although others described enjoying working for Smith, even if he was highly demanding.

Smith, however, says the draft report “contains significant errors” and does not reflect the conclusions of the final report. In particular, Smith says there was no finding of bullying.

The final report has never been released to the staff member because he refused to sign a confidentiality agreement. He was, however, allowed to read it under supervision and insists the final report is very similar to the draft. His lawyer, who has also read both versions, sent him a note reading: “The final report is, in all material respects, unchanged.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nick Smith giving his valedictory speech this year as he made a “messy exit” from Parliament, partly because of an investigation into his treatment of a staff member.

So what does the draft report say?

Smith himself told report author Rachel Burt his style was “intense, very productive, demanding and direct”. Whips’ office manager Sue Reid described Smith as “very abrupt … very demanding ... a bit short with people”.

Burt examined a claim Smith yelled so loudly at two administrative staff making noise outside his office that spittle landed on one’s face. The pair complained. Smith denied he was near enough or loud enough for the spittle claim. Burt found this behaviour, plus a testy exchange with an IT worker, to be “unreasonable”.

After this incident, the staff member says he phoned his mum, saying: ‘what have I got myself into?’

He told Stuff: “Some days, he would be fine. But when he gets wound up, he doesn’t stop, he just keeps going, and going and going.

“If there was a problem he would just attack you verbally for a long period of time.”

He says there had been a big turnover of staff and one ex-staffer had warned him to quit as soon as he could.

Another was quoted in Burt’s report saying a colleague had walked out one day and never returned because “I think she probably got to the point where she couldn’t be yelled at any more, and she quit”. Another said: “Would what he does be acceptable at a private workplace or where I currently work? No, it would not be.”

Smith and the staff member clashed at the start of lockdown when the staffer got permission from Parliamentary Services to work from his parents’ home in Auckland, rather than Wellington. He said Smith told him he was doing a “crap” job and shouldn’t “run home to mummy and daddy”.

Both Reid and chief whip Barbara Kuriger told Burt that Smith was “unreasonable” in expecting the man to stay in Wellington. Smith emailed him criticising a “desire to be with his mum and dad” instead of staying in the capital.

Burt found while Smith denied it, he did threaten to dismiss the staffer, belittled him with the “mummy and daddy” gibe, and did say his work was crap and described his approach as “cross and derisive” and “cutting and disdainful”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nick Smith with his wife and father on election night in 1990: he was an MP for 31 years.

‘You’re just a f...ing secretary’

But that wasn’t what triggered the complaint: and it wasn’t the staff member who reported Smith.

The key incident unfolded when the staff member failed to find a phone number for TVNZ reporter Maiki Sherman. Smith wanted to call her after what he felt had been a poor interview. There was an angry confrontation.

Another Parliamentary Services employee walked past, and saw the staffer being “berated and just stripped totally”. She listened in until Smith slammed the door, and reported he was shouting: “That’s not f...ing good enough”, that the staffer said “Nick, please stop you can’t talk to me like that”, and Smith said, “I’ll speak to you however the f... I want to, I am the member of Parliament, I’m an elected official ... and you’re just a f...ing secretary”.

The staffer himself recalls the incident as an “onslaught” in which Smith was “slamming his fists on my desk, standing over me” and confirmed Smith said “I’m the MP and you’re just the f...ing secretary” multiple times.

The witness called Whips’ office manager Sue Reid as she left the building, before bursting into tears on the train home. Reid collected Megan Campbell, chief of staff in then-National Party leader Judith Collins’ office, and went to investigate. Campbell told Burt they heard the yelling continuing as she walked down the corridor, and considered the behaviour to be serious misconduct.

After talking with Campbell, Smith then apologised. He later told Burt he had endured a “week from hell”, including dealing with an unfounded social media smear campaign against him. But he said the witness’ version was “totally exaggerated” and the staffer had sworn back at him.

Smith gave the man the following day off.

In her draft report, Burt says she preferred the man’s evidence over Smith’s. She finds Smith misbehaved, his apology showed he knew he was in the wrong, and that the other staff member was “genuinely worried for [the staffer’s] safety and wellbeing”.

Two weeks after the witness lodged her complaint, Smith filed a counter-complaint against the staffer, alleging he had sworn at him and refused to carry out directions at work, saying he wouldn’t do “shite work”.

Burt found no supporting evidence of the swearing and considered it “unlikely” and also rejected the work claim, saying she believed Smith was partly motivated because he felt the complaint against him had come from the staff member.

For his part, Smith says there was an illegal tape recording of the incident which triggered the complaint. The witness agrees there was a recording, but says it has been deleted.

“I invite the release of the recording so that people can make their own judgement,” Smith says.

“I have previously apologised for my part in the incident, regret it, and have repeated this apology on a number of occasions.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Matt McCarten said the issue was a “disgrace”.

‘Treated like roadkill’

The draft report says staff at Parliamentary Services, which provides administrative workers to MPs, had felt the man was too young and inexperienced to be a good fit for Smith but that they would not raise these concerns with Smith.

The draft report says it was “inevitable” their working relationship would be difficult and that the man's training was only “piecemeal”.

When the witness lodged a formal complaint about the ‘f...ing secretary’ incident a fortnight later, the staff member was called to see Parliamentary Services chief executive Rafael Gonzales-Montero.

He says Gonzalez-Montero promised to protect him, and to protect his career, if he co-operated with the inquiry.

Instead, he says, when the election came and staff’s contracts are renewed, he was only offered a two-month contract, and so was forced to leave and look for more permanent work elsewhere in the public service.

He says that when Smith quit Parliament and the background story began to leak, he met Gonzales-Montero and pleaded with him to set the public record straight, and he refused.

He’s now in dispute with Parliamentary Services over his treatment.

“I felt I was definitely used as roadkill by both Parliamentary Services and the National Party,” says the staffer. “They [Parliamentary Services] were the ones with the resources who said they would protect me, and they didn’t … between the lines of the report are massive failings by the institution … where’s the responsibility?

“It’s an institution more worried about protecting themselves and MPs that are known bullies than the victims.”

The man’s advocate, union heavyweight Matt McCarten, is critical of Parliamentary Services.

“This is a young worker who was put in a situation with a notorious bully that they all knew about and when it became convenient for them to take the MP out, they promised this kid full protection for himself and his career,” says McCarten, founder of One Union.

“He trusted them, they got him a lawyer and the MP resigned – then they threw him under the bus and washed their hands of the whole thing. This kid lost his career and he’s got nothing, and they look the other way. It is a disgrace.”

McCarten says there should be an inquiry into the role of Gonzalez-Montero in the affair. It should also examine whether the culture of Parliament has changed at all since the 2019 Francis Report, which described bullying and harassment as systemic and issued 85 recommendations to fix the problem.

“They’ve got to make it right for this kid, but the bigger issue is to investigate the CEO and his conduct around this whole affair.”

McCarten says the man was offered a “very small” settlement in mediation if he agreed to sign a confidentiality agreement, but he declined.

The witness also no longer works in Parliament. In a statement, she said both she and the staffer had been let down. “I recall clearly Raf [Gonzalez-Montero] saying to me that he could ‘see I was laying my neck on the line to pursue this issue and that he would honour that by doing the same’,” she says. “He rejected any claim that this would be pushed under the table and reassured me if I spoke out he and Parliamentary Service would support me. Parliamentary Service encouraged me to speak out and all they have done is hide behind me.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chief executive of Parliamentary Service, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero.

Pursuing a ‘healthy workplace culture at Parliament’

Parliamentary Services has engaged senior Wellington employment lawyer Michael Quigg. On Thursday, Quigg emailed McCarten saying he and the man “could face claims for damages” if “various significant factual errors” in emails sent by McCarten were made public.

Gonzalez-Montero did not return calls for comment, instead asking a public relations staff member to phone on his behalf and ask for written questions.

He did not respond to any of them, instead supplying a statement: “Consistent with best practice, the Parliamentary Service does not comment on employment matters particularly when employment claims have been made that are outstanding. We are committed to continuing to implement the recommendations from the Francis Review and contributing to achieving a healthy workplace culture at Parliament.”

In a statement, Smith said: “I am disappointed that the draft report has been made public when everyone involved was assured of confidentiality and the draft contains significant errors.

“The draft does not reflect the final conclusions of the investigation that did not make a finding of bullying.”