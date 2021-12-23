Summer off politics: What Brooke van Velden is doing, reading, and watching for her break

ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden plans to take some time for herself, friends and family this summer – and shake-up her Spotify playlist.

Where are you going for the break?

I am spending Christmas with family and then I will be heading to Queenstown with a friend from Auckland who lived by herself through the whole lockdown. I can’t wait to spend time with her and go and see the region and help out some of those tourist operators who have been really struggling. Then I am hoping to head out fishing with Dad. We go fishing every summer around Auckland. Hoping to go to places like Kawau Island but making sure wherever I go, I will be wearing sunscreen and a hat.

What will you be reading, listening to and watching over the break?

I don’t really have a lot of books in mind to read other than Policy-making Under Pressure: Rethinking the policy process in Aotearoa New Zealand. It’s about public policy and how it works in New Zealand. I am always looking to upskill and see how I can do my job better. My other hope is that for secret Santa with my family, which we do every year, I’ll get an actual rom-com book.

I do hope to finish off the School of Chocolate on Netflix. It’s about people who want to become the best chocolate makers in the world, so I have got that in mind. I don’t really listen to podcasts. My Spotify playlist was a bit tragic. It just came up with the same thing over and over again, one artist. Nadia Reid. I really need to branch out and listen to somebody else.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Brooke van Velden is excited to go fishing this summer.

Favourite activity to do over summer?

Going fishing and getting out on the water would definitely be out there. There is just something to relaxing about being out on the water. I love it, it is something I have done my whole life with my Dad. It’s a sailboat, but I don’t actually know how to sail. I hope to learn at some stage. But growing up, we had a little outboard motor, a little dinghy, and as things have gone on Dad now has a little sail boat.

Do you have any neglected hobbies?

I do need to get back into bikram yoga. It is probably the only form of exercise I have actually enjoyed. The problem is, with the hours at work, I can never seem to get to the studio in time. So hopefully I can kind of reset and get some time for myself. The one thing I love about bikram is it’s 90 minutes and you leave your phone outside the room so nobody can contact you.

What’s your favourite summer dish?

I love a good, cold potato salad. And then for dessert, you can’t go wrong with an ambrosia. Those are probably my two go-tos for summer. Other than that, every Christmas I seem to bring out the Nadia Lim vegetarian recipe book. She has got some great recipes - anything with asparagus.