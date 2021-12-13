Christopher Luxon's National team takes shape: Cameron Burrows appointed chief-of-staff

New National leader Christopher Luxon has started building his new team and appointed former John Key and Bill English staffer Cameron Burrows as his chief-of-staff.

Burrows has most recently been chief executive of the Electricity Retailers’ Association, a role he had held since 2018.

Prior to that, he had worked as chief policy adviser to the Prime Minister under both Sir John Key and Sir Bill English.

A former New Zealand Treasury official, Burrows has also worked in the UK public service. He is well-regarded in Parliament and in National Party circles as a good operator and a policy brain.

“I’m delighted to have Cameron on board. He brings a great mix of policy, communications and political experience,” Luxon said in a statement.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Leader of the Opposition, Christopher Luxon.

Close attention has been paid to who Luxon will hire to staff his office – which will be crucial to his ability to execute the new leader’s political strategy is in the new year.

Luxon has yet to announce the other key roles in his new office such as chief press secretary after John Mitchell, Judith Collins’ hire, left the building when Collins did last month.

Burrows starts in the job on Wednesday, December 15.