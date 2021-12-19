Most of us want a greener, more sustainable Wellington - but it has to be liveable

Reimagining Wellington: If you were mayor for a day, what would you do? What's one thing that would make your life in the Wellington region better? What do you love about the Wellington region? What's missing?

OPINION: It’s been raining for what feels like forever in Wellington.

Heavy downpours sluice through the inadequately drained streets, forming streams and puddles.

The harbour reflects back the gloomy skies, a depressing blend of grey and muddy brown.

It’s sticky and damp. Traffic is even more gridlocked than usual. Save for the beautiful blooming pōhutukawa, the city is at its worst in December.

Getty Images Wellington on one of its frequently bad days.

At this time of year, the city has two camps. Those who love to stay and luxuriate in the empty streets and roads, soaking up what the place has to offer without spending hours looking for an extortionately-priced car park.

And those who cannot wait to escape for the summer for warmer weather and waters. A place where a 6km drive to the beach doesn’t take an hour (or an hour 10 on the bus).

For now, I’m in the latter. A year ago, a column I wrote about the city’s failing and flailing local governance created a fuss.

Some said I was too harsh on my home city – it was tough love. I’m sad to say, things have only got worse.

LGWM/Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving proposes trams, bendy buses and changes to the Basin Reserve.

The misnomered Lets Get Wellington Moving transport plan has become the butt of jokes among frustrated denizens.

It was established by an equally frustrated then-Transport Minister Simon Bridges. He wanted to spend $1B on the capital but the warring council factions could not agree on what.

Six years later, the entity (a joint venture between the city and regional councils and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency) has spent $52.6 million – $2.3million of that went on spin doctors (communication and engagement staff costs) and $123,000 on actual construction. A scathing review in February revealed it was at risk of failure and had a “detrimental” culture.

Finally, there are now four options on the table for improved public transport – trams, trams, trams or electric bendy buses.

Realistically, there is only one. Building light rail in a city as cramped and small as Wellington is expensive insanity. I have lived in cities where residents endured years of misery as tram routes were constructed.

By the time Wellington finishes the tracks (which will be late and over-budget), the gadgetbahn will likely be obsolete.

If we want more people to use public transport (and it is a worthwhile goal not least for the health of the planet) we don’t need magic solutions from a transport planning bureaucracy.

The attractiveness of public transport for day-to-day travel has everything to do with service levels: just simply frequent and reliable bus and train services.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The cursed Island Bay cycleway.

Experience has made city residents jaded. The Island Bay cycleway was a divisive debacle. Commuters still bear the scars of Bustastrophe, some insist the network has never recovered.

Encouraging people onto bikes is a lovely idea (I love cycling!), but it’s just not for everyone in a city that celebrates its wild climate.

Arriving for work as a wet, bedraggled mess doesn’t work for me, and for some families ferrying kids to weekend sports, then birthday parties and the supermarket on a bike isn’t practical or desirable. Nor for many elderly, frail or disabled.

One council survey suggested just seven per cent of respondents wanted the $200m-plus network.

Equally, closing off many central streets to traffic would make much sense in some cities. But not when there are few alternative thoroughfares.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Paul Eagle is eyeing a run at the mayoralty.

The city’s compact geography is one of its best features. But State Highway 1 already comes to an abrupt bottleneck in another example of transport planning madness – just where will the traffic go, or must we alight and bike to Miramar?

Likewise, recent and proposed parking changes are punishing struggling retailers and residents on the edge of the CBD, whose streets are now jammed with cheapskate commuters who don’t wish to pay inflated charges.

Installing a pedestrian crossing on busy SH1 is another example of ideologically-driven stubbornness. For the love of St Christopher, just build an overbridge.

Most of us want a greener, more sustainable city. Fewer car trips would be healthier and cheaper for us all. But changes have to be workable and fit in with our hectic modern lives: the city must remain liveable.

Thankfully, there is light at the end of the Mt Victoria tunnel. Next year’s local elections are promising a shake-up, at least to the divided and dysfunctional city council.

It is now likely Rongotai MP, and former deputy mayor, Paul Eagle, will stand for the mayoralty. His ticket will focus on a decisive agenda, leveraging off his relationships with Labour and centre right forces.

Giving the council some heft is critical to breaking the factional gridlock. Respected employment lawyer Peter Cullen, who has cross-partisan connections, is rumoured to be throwing his hat in the ring for the Lambton ward.

Another potential is Nick Leggett, who is weighing up a run in the northern ward.

The weather forecast offers little respite, but the upcoming elections could improve Wellington’s chances of a much brighter future.