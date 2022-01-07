Summer off politics: Jetty jumping and sweetcorn for National's Shane Reti

Dr Shane Reti, pictured with wife Yvonne and grandchildren Charlotte and Connor Belleville, is looking forward to swimming with the kids.

National Party MP Dr Shane Reti has had a bigger year than most. He helmed his party as its deputy and then at its interim leader after a leadership coup which unseated Judith Collins, as well as being its health spokesman. A trained medical doctor, he also spent time boosting vaccination rates in Northland. He shares his plans to unwind this summer.

Where are you going for the break?

Over the holiday I will be keeping an eye on coronavirus in Northland; obviously the vaccination rate is low, and as the border opens, and obviously spending time with family. I will be in a mix of places with my dispersed family, I will be trying to catch up with all of them.

What will you be reading, listening to and watching over the break?

Not a book, but I do actually have a report from 2017 by the productivity commission, and it’s called the History of Efficiency Measurement by the New Zealand Health Sector post 2000. I have had it for about six months, I take it on every flight with me – have not read it. Actually, that is what I will be reading, and I know that sounds tragic, but that is what will spin my wheels.

My niece recommended Alice in Borderland, she said it was a natural extension of Squid Game and so that sits on the list of possibilities.

READ MORE:

* Deposed National Party leader Judith Collins leaves Parliament in a hurry, says she's feeling 'very good'

* National deputy Shane Reti attempts to save MP Paul Goldsmith

* Judith Collins, in contrast with National health spokesman, says it makes sense for politicians to get vaccine early to show safety



Shane Reti/Supplied Reti has spent time vaccinating people in Northland. (File photo)

Favourite activity to do over summer?

That will be watching the grandchildren jump off the jetty which their parents – my children – have specifically forbidden them from doing. That is a great pleasure I have. I watch them safely, I am in the water with them, but watching their pleasure is my pleasure.

Do you have any neglected hobbies?

My bass guitar is gathering dust. Obviously I play rhythm guitar, but the further away you get from a bass guitar the less clean your notes become. I am hopeful I can plug that into the amplifier and do that.

What’s your favourite summer dish?

Sweetcorn with butter.