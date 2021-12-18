Luxon reflects on 2021 successes, failures and summer plans

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has pointed to the politically contentious issue of Three Waters as his biggest success of the year, alongside starting to build a dispirited National caucus. For his biggest failure he nominates – well not much. He doesn't believe in regret or dwelling on mistakes

Luxon plans to spend Christmas Day in Wellington with wife Amanda’s family, then spend time on Boxing Day with his family down in Christchurch.

“We're always the family that sort of moves to make it all come together in both families but that'll be awesome to catch up with them,” he said in an end-of-year interview with Stuff.

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for the new National Party leader. Touted as a possible leader since before he arrived in Parliament, Luxon was biding his time as local government spokesman when former leader Judith Collins spectacularly committed a political self-immolation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader and Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon talks to Stuff Political Editor Luke Malpass for an end of year interview.

“For me, certainly becoming Leader of the Opposition was a really great honour.

“And a moment where we needed to step up and actually change the direction of where we were going and to have the support of all 33 of our colleagues and having everyone ready to go and wanting to do it different from how we've been doing,”

However, when asked about any mistakes or failures, the new leader said that he doesn’t “really live in regrets”.

“I'm sure there's things I could have done better – and I'm probably my harshest critic, to be honest – and would go back and say I could have expressed things better, said things better. You know, but on balance. I'm really pleased with where we've got to.”

Luxon is a disciplined operator, He is clearly constantly thinking about his message, political positioning and brand. He bounds into the room for our interview smartly dressed in a black jumper.

He is clearly the most comfortable talking about what he wants to do with National or his previous career. About what he will be doing himself, less so. It’s more of an afterthought.

But on his political lines, he is now giving a clearer picture of a public political identity that is starting to form. He’s into economic growth, getting business going and has been talking a “squeezed middle”. But he is also keen to take a whack at identity politics while also often talking about “new New Zealanders”, a refreshing term for migrants in New Zealand’s political culture.

For a nation built on migrants, New Zealand is not big on celebrating the dynamism and newness migrants bring.

Luxon lists off the groups he thinks the Government has failed: small business owners, farmers and other voters.

“I think the squeezed middle is the other group, you know, and I think if you're a new New Zealander, this has been a pretty tough time, split family migrants, you know, those kind of people that haven't been supported either.

“Sometimes it feels like there's a lot of identity politics going on, but the bottom line is that we are all bigger than our individual identities. We're all New Zealanders.”

He also nominate inflation – and the economy – as the biggest challenge facing New Zealand in 2022.

“I think the economics in New Zealand are going to get quite hard as we go forward in the next six to nine months into next year.”

After Christmas, Luxon plans to relax in Auckland with family and friends.

“It'll just be like everyone - just hanging out with people that you love and all your friends that fill you up and give you a new energy and refresh, recharge.”

“It's been a very stressful year. I think the country's pretty stressed understandably. And I just wish everyone a very, very merry Christmas and hope that they also get their chance to refresh, recharge and fill their bottle up so they can get up and get going into 2022.”