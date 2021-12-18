The best and the rest: Stuff's politician of the year and other political awards for 2021

OPINION: Parliament is all wrapped up, so it’s time to hand out some gongs.

Will Jacinda Ardern win politician of the year for the fourth year in a row? Who will be Parliament’s best Christopher? Find out below.

The David Cameron award for worst political mistake: Judith Collins’ attempted takedown of Simon Bridges

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins made the worst political mistake of the year.

It took Judith Collins many years to become leader of the National Party, but it only took her one night to blow it all up. Her press release firing Simon Bridges attempted to put a MeToo spin on what was clearly an attempt to kneecap a rival. Making an explicit joke about how best to conceive a girl in the presence of a colleague is certainly not great behaviour, but doing so five years ago - and then apologising at the time - does not count as “harassment”. It’s little wonder that National decided to vote her out the next day.

Runner-up: The Government’s communication over the move from elimination and the alert level system to the traffic-light system.

The clarity of the alert level system gave way to a confusing series of steps, then a convoluted series of announcements about announcements on when and how the traffic-light system would work. There remains plenty of people who don’t really “get” the traffic-light system, something you could never say for the alert levels.

The ‘Read My Lips’ award for political u-turn: The Auckland harbour bike-bridge

Labour ended up spending $51m on plans for a walking and cycling bridge across Auckland harbour it would soon ditch as it proved wildly unpopular.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood turned this one around very fast.

Runner-up: The Government set itself an ambitious target to get to before leaving lockdowns and the alert-level system behind - 90 per cent double vaccination rates in every DHB. It soon became obvious that there was no way places like Northland were going to hit that before the end of the year, so they climbed down.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Please stop.

The covfefe award for taking a joke too far: Chris Hipkins, “spread your legs”

Look, it was definitely funny when Hipkins accidentally said “spread your legs” when he meant “stretch your legs” in a Covid-19 presser. But the endless references to the joke, culminating in him getting the words printed on the mug, ground it down into being very boring.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon is our rookie on the Rise.

Rookie on the rise: Christopher Luxon

Last year we gave this award to Dr Ayesha Verrall for her immediate ascension to Cabinet. This year we can’t really look past the guy who became leader of a major political party faster than any other MP in New Zealand history. He’s done it so fast he has close to no political baggage.

Runner-up: Rachel Brooking. The spirit of this award is more about the lesser-known MPs who you might see a bit more in the years to come. So our runner-up goes to Labour’s Rachel Brooking, a newbie from 2020. Brooking has a long history as a Resource Management Act (RMA) and local government lawyer, and has already won respect from the other side of the House for her smarts in select committee. When David Parker resigns (which he will once Labour lose an election), Brooking will take on his role as “smart and creative lawyer who actually understands the RMA”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Bishop wins Opposition MP of the year.

Opposition MP of the year: Christopher Bishop

The National Party has been riding some rough seas this year, but one MP has kept a fixed bearing on the job at hand: Prosecuting the Government’s decisions. That MP was Chris Bishop.

As with his close confidante Nicola Willis, Bishop’s name bore a black mark from his involvement in the Todd Muller coup of 2021. He also was briefly demoted from Shadow Leader of the House this year, after he appeared to undermine then-leader Collins’ decision on how the party would vote on a conversion therapy ban, in a private Twitter message he sent to a woman, who made the message public.

Despite this blip, Bishop has been a steady hand when it comes to unpicking the Government’s Covid-19 decisions, and providing mostly constructive criticism.

And the efforts have been rewarded. Luxon has made Bishop his fourth ranking MP.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Louisa Wall wins backbencher of the year.

Backbencher of the year: Louisa Wall

An unfortunate feature of the MMP system, and New Zealand’s relatively small Parliament, is a lack of dissension with the all-powerful ruling political party. But Louisa Wall is a Labour MP willing to speak her mind, even if the message doesn’t toe the party line.

Wall has fixed up the issue that arose with safe zones around abortion clinics, a problematic part of law within the reforms, which was essentially the only decent member’s bill from the Labour Party this year. She has another member’s bill that would change the law to better protect journalists’ sources, an issue that would seem low-priority, but is nonetheless important in a democracy. (Of course, a journalist would write this.)

Wall has also routinely spoken out on China issues, as co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) – a group which only her and National MP Simon O’Connor have the nerve to be part of in the current Parliament. There must surely be a political cost to this within their respective parties.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Stuart Nash has transferred to gray very gracefully.

The Winston Peters award for ageing gracefully: Stuart Nash

At this time last year, Labour MP Stuart Nash was looking like a bit of a badger, with hair that was a motley mix of his customary dark dye-job, and the silver fox beneath. But with the silver hair well and truly grown out, the 54-year-old MP for Napier has taken this year’s award for ageing gracefully.

More than gracefully, really. Nash is known for being among the buffest in Parliament, and has on occasion been seen leaving the Beehive gym wearing a singlet that most men half his age would fear being seen in. And in October, he caused a stir when he posted a shirtless photo of the moment he received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Nash’s excuse for revealing such shoulder muscle definition was that he couldn’t sufficiently roll up his sleeve – which says it all, really.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Bloomfield has his own verbal tics.

Quote of the year: “So saying” or “out of an abundance of caution”

Here’s a pair of quotes of the year that aren’t so obvious, as we’re all sick of the one everyone knows, the order of things at the start of each press conference: “Jessica, then Tova”.

Politicians often have a much-used phrase. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern frequently uses “ultimately”, and Luxon has begun his tenure as National Party leader being fond of: “What I would say to you” and “fundamentally”.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s much-used phrase – “So saying” – is likely less recognised. He deploys the turn of phrase when explaining something: rattling off a series of knowns about the virus or the circumstances which control it, and then moving onto a decision made or yet to come with a “so saying”.

“Out of an abundance of caution” has become the Labour Government’s quote of the year. Almost any answer to a question on the Government’s Covid-19 decision-making comes with an “abundance of caution”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins wins politician of the year.

Politician of the year: Chris Hipkins

Leader of the Opposition is said to be the worst job in politics, but we’d argue Covid-19 Minister has this year claimed the title. Keeping up on the operational side of complex arrangements like the trans-Tasman bubble would be hard enough. But it also requires the minister making (or at least selling) huge political decisions that balance freedom and safety. Whatever you decide, someone will suffer, and you have to sleep through the night with this in mind.

Hipkins has come out of the year without his colleagues or the public ever really losing confidence in him. Labour remains by far the most trusted political party on the virus. His performance in press conferences shows a remarkable grasp of detail, and he oversees probably the best-run office in the Beehive.

This isn’t to say the Covid-19 response has been perfect this year. Far from it. But as a politician Hipkins has never quite let this sprawling beast of an issue get the best of him. It’s clearly come at some personal cost. In recent weeks he’s alluded to having to grapple with threats to his family. As an intensely private politician, he’s refused to elaborate – however it’s clear that the pressure of Covid-19 doesn’t end for him when he leaves the Beehive at the end of a busy day.

And for it all, we’re ending the year more vaccinated than many of our peer nations, with less death and economic scarring than them. And the problems along the way - from the breakdown in message discipline over the shift away from elimination to the original vaccine contracts - do not come from him.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis wins runner-up.

Runner-up: Nicola Willis

At the start of 2021 Nicola Willis was a bit of a black-sheep in the National Party - respected for her work ethic but disliked for her role in the Todd Muller coup, which sparked off months of chaos in the National Party.

She ends the year the deputy leader with a higher media profile than most and a serious legislative win under her belt - no small feat from opposition.

The legislative win was the Housing Supply bill which radically alters New Zealand’s planning laws, negotiated with Labour in secret and passed rapidly in December, before the NIMBYs could organise. The hardest part of this was getting her own party onside - something that took her going to every single MP in the caucus individually.

And politically she’s leveraged her prodigious research and media skills (she used to be a political staffer) into being Luxon’s most trusted confidante, so trusted that he insisted she be his deputy, despite many in the party preferring someone else. What a year.

Another runner-up: Grant Robertson

Finance Minister Grant Robertson sold a deep-red budget very well and has ably fended off attacks of profligacy from the other side of the House. If he wants the job he will be the next leader of the Labour Party.

Christopher of the year: Chris Penk

Since we’ve given three other Parliamentary Christophers awards we’re going to give this one to Chris Penk, who was just elected senior National whip. Enjoy the pay rise! Apologies to Chris Baillie.