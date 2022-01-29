National Portrait: Children's Commissioner Frances Eivers, the new voice for children

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft discusses his feelings about Oranga Tamariki's care and protection units. (First published on July 1.)

Judge Frances Eivers wants Aotearoa New Zealand to be a place where all children are treasured.

It may sound trite but while New Zealand remains one of the worst places in the developed world to be a child, it would take a cataclysmic shift. Eivers (Ngati Maniapoto, Waikato) is still finalising her priorities as the new Children’s Commissioner, only a couple of months into the job.

But she has rich personal experience to draw upon – witnessing the impacts of colonisation and entrenched and widening inequality as a Manukau District Court judge.

“I actually would look at young people that were coming through and think, ‘you’re a survivor. How did you get through all of this?’ Because I don’t know if I could have,” she says sitting in her central Wellington office.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Frances Eivers has been the Children’s Commissioner since November.

Huge damage had already been done to the young people she saw. Now the 62-year-old wants to ensure they don’t end up there in the first place.

Statistics shamefully tell of the plight of New Zealand’s most vulnerable children, and the huge cost of ignoring their needs. A child, usually younger than 1, is killed by violence about every five weeks and one in five violent deaths are of a child under 18. Youth suicides are second worst in the OECD, only behind Lithuania, according to Unicef research.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly affirmed her commitment to improving child well-being – the Government was on track to meet its targets before the pandemic hit – but Māori, Pacific and disabled children or those with a disabled caregiver were still being left behind. Swaths of children have since been pushed into poverty.

New Zealand can’t look to shift these statistics until it starts treasuring children at home and at a societal level.

“Education, housing – the key concept is he mokopuna, he taonga: if every child is treated as a treasure then every policy will be geared towards that and every person in Aotearoa wouldn’t think of hurting their child,” she says.

Eivers had an idyllic childhood in Te Teko, in Eastern Bay of Plenty. Her mother, Jean, was a teacher and Whakatāne district councillor, and her father, Ted, was a dairy farmer.

She and her five younger siblings rode horses and lived off the land, her father a hunter and her grandfather a keen fisherman. Long, hot summers were spent jumping in Lake Rotoma after milking, or heading to Ōhope or Ōhiwa beach.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judge Frances Eivers was welcomed into her role at Piptea Marae in Wellington. (File photo)

It was a close-knit community, and in the 1960s and 1970s nearby Kawerau was a “bustling metropolis”. Her mother’s uncles and cousins would pitch in to make hay every season.

Her mother was ahead of her time and creative, albeit limited by her era. She worked “until the wee small hours” running the family home, feeding and clothing her children and preparing her lessons for the next day.

“She was a very intelligent woman, very outspoken. My dad was much quieter and didn't really say much, but [was] very kind and very loving. I used to say that he should’ve been the first children's commissioner. He just had this wonderful attitude – children can do no wrong,” she says.

“I grew up with a sense of whānau, with a sense of love, with a sense of manaakitanga (hospitality) to your manuhiri (guest), with a sense of care and respect for others, a sense of community.”

Her father encouraged Eivers and her siblings to get the education he never had, and wouldn’t let them milk the cows. It was a busy, loving household. Her mother instilled in her an awareness of injustice and the drive to fight against systemic racism.

“We finally got a TV and she would say things like ‘why did they say he was a Māori burglar? Why?’

“She was so proud of being Māori but she was in that era of – didn’t have her language, didn’t have her reo, wasn’t raised on a marae, Pākehā father, Māori mother, one of 10 [children], poor.”

Career options for a bright young woman in the 1970s were limited to teaching or nursing. After schooling at Edgecumbe College, Eivers won a Rotary scholarship to go to Japan for a year.

“I went from being the eldest of six, with absolutely no attention on me, to absolutely everybody looking at me.”

In Japan, children are “looked after and adored”, she says. “Their cultural ethos is that no child can do wrong.”

It was a world away from New Zealand’s approach to children. Early European visitors reported Māori were very kind to their children and rarely hit them, while fathers were especially nurturing.

But British settlers brought a hugely different view of children, often coming from Victorian England where children were treated as adults, made to work in dangerous conditions and were abused.

The two approaches “butted up against one another” and the legacy lingers, amplified by social problems.

”It’s because of the stress that people are under; the lifestyle, the impact of colonisation, especially amongst Māori, [as well as] present-day living, drugs being so prevalent, mental health issues. I think we need to take stock of how we live and look after one another better.”

Eivers returned from Japan and enrolled in teaching college at Waikato University. Two weeks later she transferred up to the University of Auckland to study English, History and Japanese. She lived in Ōtāhuhu, in south Auckland, with some friends from Te Teko and found the change hard at first.

“What saved me and what kept me there were my friends, who were really supportive, but we all joined the club, and through the Māori club we got support.”

She finished her arts degree and wanted to be a diplomat but was told she would need a master’s or double degree to get into foreign affairs. She decided to study law.

It was a time of huge social unrest. Protesting against the racial policies that underpinned the 1981 Springbok tour was a watershed moment for her generation.

Two years earlier, in 1979, the activist group He Tauā attacked a group of University of Auckland engineering students as they rehearsed their annual, grotesque mockery of the haka. Hone Harawira, a member of the group, said the University of Auckland Māori club had repeatedly asked the engineering students to stop the event.

“There was a real movement. It wasn’t just kapa haka. Our Māori club, we supported all of those things as well as a group, so it was really exciting.’’

She studied with “quite a famous bunch” and counts Annette Sykes, John Tamihere, the first Māori woman district court judge Denise Clark, Judge Sarah Reeves and Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann among her peers. It was at university that she met her husband, Allan Witana (Te Aupōuri).​

She finished her law degree and began working at a central Auckland firm. She wore through a pair of shoes every month while dashing between the High Court and land transfer office.

But her whenua was calling her home, and she went back to the Eastern Bay of Plenty. “l always wanted to go back and work in Whakatāne, for my people at home. I did what I call coalface law – criminal and family.”

She and Allan married and decided to move to London. She recalls a visit to Brighton Beach.

“

‘’He is from the Far North, it’s stunning, I am from the Eastern Bay of Plenty – stunning again in terms of beaches – and we got there and it’s just rocks and spacie​ parlours. It was a steep learning curve.”

But they both realised they would wanted to make the most of what was on offer.

“We had a blast. We travelled, got the Kombi van and just had so much fun and met so many amazing people. I even qualified as a lawyer over there.’’

Six years later, the couple came home and Eivers had her first son within a few months.

They settled in Whakatāne, and Eru, 25, George, 23, and Jimmy, 18, were born.​ Eivers set up her own law firm but was “working around the clock” with a young family and struggling to attract staff. She changed tack and moved an hour away to Tauranga, where she would work for the Crown.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Frances Eivers with her son James Witana 18, and George Witana 23 after they performed a haka for her at Pipitea Marae. (File photo)

“And then I hit the big 5-0 and thought, what am I going to do now.”

Her next challenge was becoming a district court judge, when she was appointed in 2009.

“I just thought I would apply ... and I got it. I did family, youth and criminal [court]. I actually love that work.”

Her experience in Manukau prompted her to apply to be the new children’s commissioner.

She will be in the role for tonly wo years, with the office legislated to lose a significant amount of its advocacy and monitoring functions to the new Children and Young People's Commission.

The bill proposes to replace the children’s commissioner with the s Commission, an independent Crown entity. But groups like Save the Children want the role to keep its authority – including the ability to report with or without invitation directly to the Prime Minister on behalf of children.

Her tenure will arguably be more difficult with the pandemic, its response and the prospect of a looming recession disrupting school and home life on a scale never seen before.

Experts fear this, in combination with an increase in domestic violence, could leave a generation of traumatised young people who will also deal with the long-term societal consequences of the pandemic.

She is preparing for this challenge and knows mental health and domestic violence will be two of her big-ticket issues.

“I know through my work in the courts that domestic violence and sexual violence is really damaging to kids.

“As the children’s commissioner I want to delve deeply into that and see where I can help and make a difference so they don’t grow up in domestic violence.”