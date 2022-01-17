Air Force Hercules preparing to air drop supplies to Tonga, naval deployment likely

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Defence Minister Peeni Henare say a C-130 Hercules will be sent to Tonga today to drop supplies and provisions.

An Air Force C130 Hercules is preparing to leave for Tonga to air drop essential supplies, including fresh water, as the Pacific Island recovers from a major volcanic explosion.

Tsunami waves struck Tonga on Saturday evening after the nearby volcanic island Hung-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted. Ash from the explosion fell on the island, and phone and internet communication with people in Tonga has been extremely limited, due to damage to undersea cables.

A New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion surveillance aircraft left Auckland on Monday morning to survey the damage. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday afternoon said a Hercules was preparing to leave for Tonga in the coming hours, and the Navy was preparing to deploy.

“We know water is an immediate need. That Hercules will be able to, we hope, take off today, in order to meet that need much more quickly than our navy vessels will be able to reach the islands,” she said.

Skysat/Planet.com Steam rises from Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai as heat from the volcano vaporizes a small crater lake on January 7, prior to the major eruption.

“The Navy are able to deploy very, very quickly. The question is making sure that they have onboard all that will be required to meet the immediate needs of those in Tonga.”

“At this present point, because communication has been difficult, we haven't had the reconnaissance flights establishing exactly what those needs are, has been constrained. The flights undertaken today will help us establish what needs there might be, as will the ongoing communication with officials on the ground.”

The Hercules would leave for Tonga regardless of the situation at the country's airport, which has been affected by the ash fall.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says communication between all of the islands in Tonga has been difficult following eruption and tsunami.

“We're of course undertaking planning to enable drops to be undertaken regardless of the status of the airport,” Ardern said.

“Ash cloud does pose a risk. The view on departure [of the surveillance flight] was that they would be able to undertake that overflight reconnaissance though, and provide that really critical information back.

“I understand that on the ground, of course, that Tonga has also now by sea dispatched out to the outer islands to make an assessment.

“We do have communication via satellite phone, so we are getting back critical information that's helping with the planning.”

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said preparations were underway for an “imminent” deployment of naval ships.

“We're confident with the limited communications and the work of the Orion ... we'll have a far greater assessment of the need of those places, in and around Tonga,” he said.

“From my understanding, Nuku'alofa is coming back into operation again. Power is being restored to large parts of Nuku'alofa but of course, we know that there are needs such as water and other things, which is why I think the Hercules imminent departure and planning for that is important.”

An Australian Air Force P8 Poseidon aircraft reached Tonga on Monday morning, according to an AAP report. The Australian Navy was also reading a naval vessel to deploy to Tonga, the report said.

Council for International Development humanitarian network chairwoman Quenelda Clegg​ said international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) which make up the council, such as the Salvation Army, UNICEF, and World Vision, were ready to respond.

The NGOs, some which had emergency response supplies already positioned in the region, were waiting on a damage report that would come from the surveillance flights to determine what was required.

“Things are really tough at the moment in terms of communication. We have people within the network who have partners there on the ground, but we're told the communication is patchy and limited. And it's so crucial that we start to get those communications up and running, because having accurate information is critical to any humanitarian response.

“There will be meetings happening this afternoon and continuing tomorrow with the New Zealand Government and Defence Force. We're waiting for that information to get in, so we can start to make plans.”

New Zealanders who want to support Tonga’s recovery from the eruption should donate cash to their preferred NGO, and not “hard goods”, Clegg said.

“In the past, there have been situations where people will want to help by sending supplies and other goods.

“But ... that has a tendency to clog up the wharfs, and slow down the process of the emergency response, and getting those really important things in there.”