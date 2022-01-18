Two Navy ships heading to Tonga as communication issues hamper response effort

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says communication between all of the islands in Tonga has been difficult following eruption and tsunami.

New Zealand will send two Navy ships to Tonga despite uncertainty about whether the vessels will be required to help the Pacific nation recover from a major volcanic explosion.

The Government has released an image of ashfall on Nomuka, a small Tongan island to the northeast of the volcano, on Tuesday afternoon. The photo was taken during an Air Force surveillance flight sent on Monday to survey the damage to Tonga’s islands.

Tsunami waves struck Tonga on Saturday evening after the nearby volcanic island Hung-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted. Ash from the explosion fell on the island, and phone and internet communication with people in Tonga has been extremely limited, due to damage to undersea cables.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, in a statement accompanying the photo, said imagery from the surveillance flight had been provided to Tongan authorities to help them determine what disaster relief was needed.

SUPPLIED/NZDF Ashfall has coasted Nomuka, Tonga, a small island northeast of the Hung-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano which erupted on Saturday.

“Communication issues caused by the eruption have made this disaster response particularly challenging,” she said.

The Government had planned to send a C-130 Hercules airplane to Tonga on Monday afternoon, to possibly airdrop emergency supplies including fresh water. Ashfall on the runway of Nuku’alofa airport had prevented this flight, Mahuta said.

It also appeared the Tongan government was yet to make a request for New Zealand’s assistance.

“The delays mean we have taken the decision for both HMNZS Wellington and HMNZS Aotearoa to sail so they can respond quickly if called upon by the Tongan government,” Mahuta said.

