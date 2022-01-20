We'll find a great Nelson candidate: National leader Christopher Luxon

National leader and Christopher Luxon says his party wants to target all seats.

National aims to win back the Nelson seat at the 2023 general election, says party leader Christopher Luxon.

“We want to be a national National Party, which means we fundamentally want to be engaging with all communities and in all seats,” Luxon told Stuff on Thursday before a packed public meeting at Hope, near Nelson.

“We want to target all seats and make sure we've got good candidates in every single seat.”

Veteran National politician Dr Nick Smith lost the Nelson electorate to Labour candidate Rachel Boyack at the 2020 election – a seat he’d held for 24 years. While Smith returned to Parliament as a list MP, he resigned in June, citing strain on his personal life and an ongoing “employment issue”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nick Smith, pictured on the day of his valedictory speech in the House of Representatives, held the Nelson seat for 24 years.

Luxon said candidate selection for Nelson and other seats was not likely until later in 2022, “but rest assured, we'll find a really great candidate and we'll put [up] a really good fight”.

Since the leadership change, “a lot of really good people” had reached out over summer saying they were interested in becoming a candidate, he said.

Luxon backed comments made by National’s Covid-19 Response spokesman Chris Bishop to end the MIQ system after the Government on Tuesday postponed the January 20 room release for MIQ rooms in March and April.

“We really need to dismantle that and be able to do home isolation and ... get families reconnected again,” Luxon said. “Our view is very clearly: we are struggling with a plan for [Covid-19 variant] Omicron from this Government and that's what we need to see because the reality is that it is a really difficult situation for people, and we want to see ... home isolation opened up as quickly as possible.”

He also called for changes to immigration policies to help fill a shortage of workers in a range of sectors across the country.

“There’s no pathway to residency,” Luxon said. “So, actually good global talent [who have] the skills that we desperately need in this country are actually not coming, and subsequently, they just think New Zealand's not open for business.

“It's very, very clear to us that if you're ... a good doctor or if you're a good IT worker or you're a cropper or someone else, you want to go to Canada, or some other place where actually there is a big war for talent.”

TOM LEE/STUFF After the National Party's turbulent lead-up to Christmas, leader Christopher Luxon says he spent much of the holiday season planning for 2022.

As the economies of the world bounced back, they wanted great workers and talent, “and New Zealand's in a competition for that”, he said.

Work visas also needed to be issued.

“We're actually got a big skill shortage across the whole of the country.”

In a pre-Christmas interview with Stuff, Luxon listed the groups he believed the Government had failed: small business owners, farmers and other voters.

“I think the squeezed middle is the other group, you know, and I think if you're a new New Zealander, this has been a pretty tough time, split family migrants, you know, those kind of people that haven't been supported either.”

He also nominated inflation – and the economy – as the biggest challenge facing New Zealand in 2022.

“I think the economics in New Zealand are going to get quite hard as we go forward in the next six to nine months into next year.”