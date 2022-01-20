Covid-19: Whole country will move to red in event of Omicron community outbreak

The government will implement the red alert level if omricon becomes widespread in the community.

All of New Zealand will move into the “red” traffic light system setting if the Omicron strain of Covid-19 starts spreading in the community, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday.

To cope with an anticipated surge in testing when the Omicron variant begins spreading, rapid antigen tests would be used more widely. Ardern said there were 4.6 million of these tests in the country, and “tens of millions” more on order.

The prime minister’s to move the country to the red setting within 24 to 48 hours of discovery of an Omicron case not connected to the border came as a suspected case was identified in Palmerston North. The person had recently exited managed isolation in Christchurch.

“We will be moving into it [the red setting] quickly because Omicron will move so quickly,” Ardern said at the Labour Party caucus retreat near New Plymouth.

“We've seen that from the rapid transmission, a 14- to 19-day window before people are seeing the full brunt of Omicron overseas,” she said.

Ardern said the Government was preparing a “graduated system” for managing Covid-19 cases during different stages of the coming Omicron spread. But the Government was not yet ready to provide details of these tweaks to the system – such as changes to how long people are expected to self-isolate if infected.

“We're providing information in a staged way,” she said, saying the Government was working through final details. "Within the next six days [we will] share when we reach those high caseload numbers what people would expect to see change in that system.”

Ardern said the plan would “ensure that essential services are able to continue operating in a high-transmission environment, by using more frequent testing”.

With widespread transmission of the virus, the standard PCR Covid-19 testing would be rationed and used for people who are symptomatic, vulnerable to the virus, and are essential workers.

Ardern also warned that people needed to make preparations for isolating at home if and when needed, and said everyone should press ahead with vaccination.

“The single most important thing New Zealanders can do to prepare for Omicron is to get their booster dose before it takes off in the community,” she said.

A lack of detail on the Government’s Omicron plan was criticised by the leaders of both the National and ACT parties, who said the Government lacked a plan.

“The threat of Omicron became apparent in December but nothing seems to have happened in the last month to prepare New Zealand,” National Party leader Christopher Luxon said.

“Once again the Government is scrambling ... The prime minister revealed that New Zealand has only 4.6 million rapid tests in the country right now. That’s less than one per person.

“To make matters worse, the prime minister still can’t outline how they will be used, when they will be available, and what isolation rules will be in place.”

ACT leader David Seymour said the promise of shifting the country to the red setting would make little difference against Omicron’s spread.

“The major effect of red is that you're not going to have large events of over 100 people. It's really not going to make a huge amount of difference, beyond that.

“I don't think with Omicron that superspreader events are the issue, it's so transmissible among small groups.”

He said there needed to be “enormous clarity” on, when Omicron spreads, how frequently people will need to be tested, and who should have to self-isolate. Contacts of Covid-19 cases should not have to isolate to avoid “cascading” chains of people isolating, taking them out of work.

"Instead of a plan, we've announced a plan to make the plan. That's the point that we've got to this Government's preparation, even after five weeks of watching Omicron rage around the rest of the world.”

Under the red setting, gathering restrictions will be re-imposed on certain venues and businesses which can currently, under the orange settings, operate without such restrictions – as long as they participate in the vaccine pass system.

Limits of 100 people and social distancing of a metre would be required in hospitality settings, public facilities, gyms, indoor and outdoor events (which will also have to be seated), and for gatherings such as weddings, church services, and at marae.

If the vaccine pass system is not being used, hospitality venues will only be able to operate in a contactless way, gatherings such as weddings will be limited to 10 people, and businesses such as gyms and events will be unable to operate.