'No more scarfs, bandannas': Government to require N95 or surgical masks for workers under vaccine mandates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces changes to mask wearing under the red traffic light setting.

The Government will require any worker covered by a vaccine mandate wear a surgical-grade or N95 face mask in their workplace, instead of cloth face masks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday also announced that ad-hoc masks, such as scarfs, will no longer be accepted under the Government’s requirement that masks are worn in venues such as cafés and gyms, when a person is not eating or exercising.

Ardern said the new mask requirements, which will apply to hundreds of thousands of workers covered by Government mandates, was needed as the “science has been updated”.

“That means no more scarfs, bandannas, or as some of us may have seen from time to time, t-shirts pulled up over the face, for example.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke on the Omicron outbreak on Tuesday afternoon.

“These adjustments will slow the spread of the virus, save lives, and give us time to get more of the eligible population boosted.”

Workers who are mandated to be vaccinated and will now have to wear medical-grade masks include all staff at premises that use the vaccine pass scheme, such as cafés and gyms, and government-employed workers such as police officers, border workers and teachers.

The change to mask requirements will come into force in nine days’ time, Ardern said.

N95 and P2 masks, which filter out airborne particles when worn correctly, are considered by experts to be effective at protecting against the spread of Covid-19 – which transmits via aerosols produced by a person’s breath.

Surgical masks, which are less effective, also offer more protection than cloth face masks. However, cloth masks are still sufficient for the general public.

“We've looked at a lot of overseas data on who is most successfully managing Omicron and masks play a significant role when done right,” Ardern said.

“We've made a major shift in New Zealand by adopting the widespread use. Now we just need to tighten this up slightly.”

Ardern will hold a further press conference on Wednesday to detail the Government’s planned response to the expected Omicron wave.

She has said there will be three “stages” to the outbreak response, with the use of testing and how contacts of Covid-19 cases are defined changing according to how quickly the virus is spreading.

The highly-transmissible Covid-19 variant Omicron was first discovered to be spreading through the community on Sunday, prompting Ardern to place the entire country in the “red” setting at 11:59pm that night.

The cluster, which included people in Auckland, Tauranga, Palmerston North, and Nelson/Tasman, reached a total of 29 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 10 cases on the day prior.