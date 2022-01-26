New Zealand calls on Russia to reduce 'risk of severe miscalculation', as troops assemble at Ukraine border

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern provides an update on the Omicron outbreak and booster shots at the post-cabinet press conference.

New Zealand has called on Russia to reduce the “risk of a severe miscalculation” as the United States readies its troops for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday said New Zealand was deeply concerned about “the continuing and unprecedented build-up of Russian military forces on its border with Ukraine”.

“Aotearoa New Zealand strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity ... We call on Russia to act in a manner consistent with international law and to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and the risk of a severe miscalculation,” Mahuta said in a written statement.

The risk of armed conflict in Eastern Europe appeared to escalate on Tuesday, as the United States placed 8500 soldiers on “heightened preparedness” to deploy, with the Pentagon saying it was clear Russia had “no intention” of backing down from its aggression – an apparent plan to invade Ukraine.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP An instructor trains members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, at the weekend. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in the past month amid fears about Russian invasion.

READ MORE:

* US-made arms bound for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia

* How can the US military help Ukraine if Russia invades?

* Biden and Putin to hold call amid growing Ukraine tensions



Many other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) countries also put their militaries on standby. A statement issued by Nato said Denmark had sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and would send four fighter jets to nearby Lithuania, Spain would send ships to join Nato’s navy, and France was considering sending troops to Romania.

Russia has continued to deny it planned to invade Ukraine, despite now assembling an estimated 100,000 troops at its border with the country, according to the Associated Press.

The Washington Post last month reported that US intelligence officials had concluded Russia was planning an invasion early in 2022 with a 175,000 strong force. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss last week said UK intelligence indicated Russia was planning to install a pro-Russian leader in the country, and the country’s intelligence services were in discussion with former Ukrainian politicians about the invasion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov​, who met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the weekend, said after the meeting Russia had “repeatedly made it clear” that it was not intending to invade.

He said Russia was instead concerned that Western countries were bolstering Ukraine’s military, and the country wants an assurance that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the Nato security arrangement –something the US will not agree too.

However, Russia in 2014 invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from the Ukraine, and has since supported pro-Russian forces in their fight to retain control of an area of Eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2021 published an article arguing that Russians and Ukrainians were “one people” and that “true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia”.

Dr Robert Ayson, a professor of Strategic Studies at Victoria University, said Russia’s actions were “fairly ominous” and any invasion would amount to a more significant military operation than the annexation of Crimea.

“I do think this has the makings of a more bloody crisis, unfortunately, and a more significant war ... between Russia and Ukraine, it’s not something that the West is going to join unless something unanticipated occurred,” he said.

“This is about Russia trying to establish dominance over Ukraine ... What Putin is trying to do is establish a buffer zone between Russia and what used to be called Western Europe, in the old Cold War days.”

Alexei Nikolsky/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin holds binoculars while watching a military exercise in 2019. Putin has argued that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”.

Ayson said the Government needed to bring about a law to allow it to sanction Russia directly for its actions, as Russia would veto any such sanctions proposed in the United Nations (UN). New Zealand law only allows sanctions to be placed in line with the UNs sanctions, and proposed “autonomous sanctions” laws to expand this regime have twice been cast aside by the Labour Government.

“This is the strong trying to bully the weak. And, New Zealand as a small country, that has strong commitments to an international set of rules ... This is a really serious challenge to the type of international system that we think suits us,” Ayson said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking on Tuesday, indicated the Government may look to retaliate if “we see any activity that we believe is a breach of the Ukraine's sovereignty”. She said, though New Zealand lacked laws that would enable the Government to apply targetted sanctions to Russia, there were other measures the Government might take.

"It comes down to things like political engagement ... aid and development programmes, the ability to travel into New Zealand.”

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand may act if Russia invades Ukraine, by placing limits on political engagement, and travel into New Zealand.

The Australian Government on Tuesday advised its citizens to leave Ukraine due to the possibility of armed conflict. The US and UK decided to withdraw the families of diplomats, according to numerous reports.

As of Tuesday evening, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had not changed its advice for New Zealanders in the Ukraine, or those considering travel to the country, though all New Zealanders are warned not to travel overseas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A ministry spokeswoman said there were nine New Zealanders registered as being in Ukraine.