MFAT advises New Zealanders in Ukraine to 'consider leaving' due to fears of Russian invasion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has advised New Zealanders in Ukraine to “consider leaving” the country, as Russia assembles it troops and fuels fears of an invasion.

The ministry issued the warning on Wednesday morning on the SafeTravel website. A ministry spokeswoman confirmed there were now 13 New Zealanders registered through the website as being in Ukraine.

“There have been reports of increased Russian military activity near Ukraine's border with Russia and in Crimea. New Zealanders in Ukraine are advised to monitor local and international media for updates, as the security situation could change at short notice,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) warning read.

“New Zealanders whose presence in Ukraine is not essential, should consider leaving by commercial means if it is safe to do so. New Zealand’s ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is very limited.”

Alexei Ivanov/AP Russia has continued to deny it plans to invade Ukraine, despite now assembling an estimated 100,000 troops at its border with the country. (File photo)

MFAT does not have an embassy in Ukraine, but New Zealand does have an honorary consul in the country. Consular services for New Zealanders in Ukraine are run out of Warsaw, Poland.

MFAT’s shift in advice follows a similar move from Australia, which on Tuesday advised its citizens to leave Ukraine due to the possibility of armed conflict. The US and Britain also decided to withdraw the families of diplomats, according to numerous reports.

Russia has continued to deny it plans to invade Ukraine, despite now assembling an estimated 100,000 troops at its border with the country, according to the Associated Press. Russia has said it is concerned that Western countries are bolstering Ukraine’s military, and the country wants an assurance that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the Nato security arrangement –something the US will not agree too.

Western countries appeared convinced an invasion is likely. The United States placed 8500 soldiers on “heightened preparedness” to deploy, with the Pentagon saying it was clear Russia had “no intention” of backing down from its aggression. Many other North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) countries also put their militaries on standby.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday said the Government was was deeply concerned about “the continuing and unprecedented build-up of Russian military forces on its border with Ukraine”.

“Aotearoa New Zealand strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity ... We call on Russia to act in a manner consistent with international law and to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and the risk of a severe miscalculation,” Mahuta said in a written statement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated the Government may look to retaliate if “we see any activity that we believe is a breach of the Ukraine's sovereignty”. She said, though New Zealand lacked laws that would enable the Government to apply targetted sanctions to Russia, there were other measures the Government might take.

"It comes down to things like political engagement ... aid and development programmes, the ability to travel into New Zealand.”