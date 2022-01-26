Covid-19: Government lays out three-stage plan to handle Omicron outbreak

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall details New Zealand's plan to deal with the Omicron outbreak.

The Government will reduce self-isolation requirements for Covid-19 cases as part of a plan to manage an expected surge in Omicron cases.

The three-stage plan will also loosen testing requirements to allow for Covid-19 cases to release themselves from isolation after going 72 hours without symptoms, and prioritise PCR lab testing for “priority populations” when daily cases are in their thousands.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, who detailed the plan on Wednesday afternoon, said almost no country had escaped Omicron, and New Zealand would be no exception.

“Now that it is here, we expect case numbers to grow rapidly and put our health system under considerable pressure,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall outlined the Government’s Omicron plan on Wednesday. (file photo)

The three stages of the plan correspond to the rate of Omicron’s spread through the community.

In the first phase, when there are “some cases” in the community, Covid-19 cases will be identified by the lab-run PCR tests, and cases’ movements will continue to be investigated, and close contacts notified of their exposure.

Positive Covid-19 cases will have to isolate for 14 days, and their contacts for 10 days.

The second phase “means reducing the number of cases to a level our health system can cope with,” Verrall said.

“Any rapid escalation in case numbers will put pressure on our resources and will require us to shift from identifying all infected individuals, to being more targeted to those most at risk and those needed to keep the country going,” she said.

“At this stage most people who are able to will start be managed through digital tools .... As part of the text notification, individuals will receive a link to an online portal called the Covid-19 Health Hub.”

Rapid anti-gen tests may be used to identify cases but the lab-run PCR tests will then be used to confirm a positive diagnosis.

Healthcare and other critical healthcare workers who are close contacts of cases will be able to “test to return” to work, by using a rapid test.

“These measures will slow the spread of the virus but they shouldn't disrupt critical services that underpin our wellbeing like our food distribution or electricity generation systems. It doesn't make sense to take action on one public health threat only to create another threat to our wellbeing.

“We are currently in the process of identifying critical sectors and we'll have more information on the soon.”

Self-isolation requirements for Covid-19 cases will be reduced to 10 days, and for contacts it will be seven days.

“Household contacts will be actively managed, with close contacts requiring a day five test.”

The third phase, when thousands of cases each day are expected, will see a rationing of the lab-run PCR tests – of which there is limited daily capacity – for use on priority populations, a term which was not defined.

“Rapid antigen tests will become the go-to testing tool,” Verrall said.

“The use of rapid antigen tests will enable PCR testing to be protected for use in key workforces, such as healthcare, for surveillance at the border, and as a diagnostic process in hospitals and acute care settings.”

Symptomatic people will use rapid tests for diagnosis, and the tests will be available for symptomatic people, priority populations, and critical workers, from pharmacies, community testing centres, and workplaces.

Those that test positive for the virus will be directed to a “online self-investigation tool” that will target “very high-risk exposures” to narrow the number of possible contacts, and then notify them.

Household contacts will be considered probable cases and will not need to test.

The self-isolation requirement will remain the same, 10 days for positive Covid-19 cases, and seven days for contacts.